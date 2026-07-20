Basetsana Kumalo gave her followers a peek into her family's European summer holiday through a series of posts on social media

The businesswoman and her family visited several stunning destinations, including Santorini, Montenegro, Kusadasi and Rhodes

Basetsana shared heartfelt words about the trip, reflecting on the moments that made the experience truly special

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Basetsana Kumalo shared glimpses of her family's European holiday. Images: basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Kumalo is living her best life this European summer, and she's bringing her followers along for every sun-soaked moment.

The South African businesswoman and media personality has been documenting her family's travels across Europe through a string of photos and videos on social media alongside her husband, Romeo, and their three children, Nkosinathi Gabriel, uShaka Kgositsile Emmanuel, and Bontle ba Morena Jasmine. Whether wandering cobblestone streets or sitting down to long, leisurely meals, the Kumalo family appears to be fully soaking up the experience together.

Santorini steals the show

A standout stop on the itinerary was the iconic Greek island of Santorini. Basetsana was clearly swept away by the destination.

"Santorini, you owe us nothing, you beaut!!! You lived up to the imagination. The whitewashed villages perched above the caldera create one of the world's most unforgettable landscapes. Simply magical and breathtaking all at the same time!"

The post captured not just the beauty of the island but the genuine wonder of experiencing a bucket-list destination for the first time as a family.

The European adventure spans several countries and ports, with the family having passed through Montenegro, Piraeus, Kusadasi and Rhodes. But for Basetsana, who recently celebrated the relaunch of Top Billing, the real magic wasn't found in any single landmark.

"From Montenegro to Piraeus to Kusadasi to Rhodes… long meals together, wandering without an agenda, laughing over stories, these are the memories we will carry for a lifetime. Every sunset, every shared meal, and every conversation… It's the simple things that make the biggest impact. The moments that become a family's treasures."

Basetsana and the Kumalos travelled across Santorini, Montenegro and Rhodes. Image: basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

The sentiment clearly struck a chord with many of her followers, who flooded the comments with admiration, both for the stunning scenery and the evident closeness of the Kumalo family.

Known for juggling a thriving career with a rich personal life, Basetsana has long used her platform to celebrate the moments that matter most. This European getaway is a natural extension of that, with each post radiating gratitude and togetherness. Her holiday diary has left many followers inspired to prioritise the people in their own lives, a quiet reminder that the best travel companion is always good company.

See more of the Kumalos' European vacation below.

Ofentse Mphuti documents family vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to content creator Ofentse Mphuti's family vacation.

The mother of two shared glimpses of how she and her tribe enjoyed some time out, and their wholesome holiday had everyone in their feelings.

Source: Briefly News