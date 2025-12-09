Businesswoman and former beauty queen, Basetsana Kumalo, celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, Romeo

She took time to reflect on their long life together and the powerful legacy they have created, expressing how incredibly blessed she feels to have Romeo by her side

Basetsana shared a powerful and deeply touching letter to mark the occasion, which was met with fans flooding the comment section with messages celebrating the couple

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo marked their 25th wedding anniversary. Image: basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Celebrating a remarkable milestone of enduring love, South African media mogul Basetsana "Bassie" Kumalo recently marked her 25th wedding anniversary on 9 December 2025 with her husband, Romeo Kumalo.

The former Miss South Africa penned a touching letter dedicated to the love of her life on her Instagram page, reflecting on their years of choosing each other every day.

Basetsana and Romeo tied the knot in December 2000 and have built a beautiful life together over the years, raising their children and supporting each other’s dreams.

Known to have a way with words, the former beauty queen wore her heart on her sleeve, reminiscing about the time spent with her husband, from challenges to triumphs, highlighting how, through it all, Romeo has always been her "constant companion, confidant, and safe place."

Having been embroiled in a high-profile defamation case against controversial author Jackie Phamotse, the couple maintained a united front and supported one another through one of their most challenging public battles.

"You have loved me with patience and with honour. You have believed in me even when I doubted myself. You have held our family together with quiet courage. There is a kindness in your spirit that has always anchored me. I treasure the way you lead with humility and the way you stand with our children, guiding them with wisdom that comes from a place of deep care. Your devotion to us knows no bounds."

Bassie said that over the years, she has learned that love and marriage are not only about grand gestures but also the "small, everyday acts of love," and choosing each other with each passing day.

Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, Romeo. Image: basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

She thanked her husband for standing by her, loving and supporting her, looking forward to even more magical moments and chapters to share with her love.

"Happy 25th anniversary, my love. I thank the Lord for the gift of your life. May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. I love you."

Accompanying her post was a video montage of throwback moments with her husband and children, including letters in which she recalled the early days in their relationship, where Romeo vowed to make her his wife, and she dismissed it with a sassy, "Yeah, right," only to be Mrs Kumalo in 2000.

Her post moved many followers to tears, receiving an outpouring of love on her silver milestone.

Watch Basetsana Kumalo's anniversary video below.

Social media celebrates Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section with heartfelt messages, congratulating the Kumalos on the incredible milestone.

savitambuli said:

"Happy anniversary, beloved. May God give you another 50 years together."

kayise_ngqula was moved to tears:

"Literally cried watching this because witnessing this love is so beautiful. It is palpable to know that there are people such as yourselves that we can draw strength and inspiration from. You were anointed for this; only God can orchestrate such a divine miracle of love. Happy anniversary, Bazali, siyanithanda kakhulu."

Radio personality Melanie Bala wrote:

"How special and beautiful to find a love like this. Happy anniversary, y’all!"

zingisadiyelela posted:

"So inspiring and beautiful! Happy 25th anniversary and cheers to the next 25 years."

Melissa Nayimuli announces engagement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Melissa Nayimuli announcing her engagement to Mandla N.

The 2025 Miss Universe South Africa shared footage from the magical day and received celebratory messages from her followers.

Source: Briefly News