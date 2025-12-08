A school enrichment programme plays a pivotal role in shaping a pupil’s confidence and real-world readiness

A young student’s training and quick thinking during a weekend event demonstrates the true impact of life-saving skills

An emotional reunion and praise from school leadership highlight the deeper value of holistic education and personal growth

A routine Sunday table tennis tournament became a life-saving moment when Reddam House Bedfordview pupil Sarah Hunkin stepped in to help an unresponsive player.

Sarah Hunkin and Stephen Hazley, the executive head of Reddam House Bedfordview, were seated in an open area. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Sarah, who has formal first-aid training, noticed a commotion on the opposite side of the hall during the match. Fellow player Rainer Sztab had collapsed, and while bystanders tried to place him on his side, she quickly intervened.

After identifying herself as a trained first aider, Sarah checked his airway, breathing and circulation. Realising he had no pulse, she immediately began CPR and continued chest compressions until paramedics arrived.

"In a press release shared with Briefly News, Sarah said the following:

"It was like an instinct. My training taught me exactly what to do, and in that moment, all I could focus on was following the steps and trying my best to help him."

Weeks later, the pair reunited under far happier circumstances. Rainer, now recovering well, thanked Sarah for her quick actions. She described the meeting as emotional and humbling.

"It made me feel grateful that I was able to help save his life. I’ll never forget that moment."

Sarah discovered her passion for first aid through Academy, Reddam House’s enrichment programme, which encourages students to explore interests beyond academics and sport. After completing her Level 1 certification at school, she continued training privately and is now working toward Level 3.

Executive Head Stephen Hazley praised her actions, saying they reflect the school’s holistic approach to education.

"We are incredibly proud of Sarah. The way she stepped forward and stayed calm in such a critical moment shows the real-world value of life skills. You never know when they might make all the difference."

Hazley added that the Academy programme is shaped by staff enthusiasm and student curiosity, offering experiences that build confidence, empathy and courage.

Sarah hopes her story inspires others.

"Life skills add to who you are and how you grow. Be grateful for these opportunities; they might reveal passions you never knew you had."

