A stunning woman took to social media to showcase how her father rescued her from a strike in their area

In the TikTok video, the man can be seen removing the bricks from the road and driving off with his daughter

Social media users loved the father and daughter moment as they gushed over the pair in the comments section

A clip of a woman with her dad left netizens in awe after he displayed his undeniable love and affection towards his daughter.

A South African woman shared how her dad rescued her in a TikTok video. Image: @gaily_8

Father shows up for his daughter amid chaos

A TikTok clip posted by @gaily_8 on the video platform shows the young lady's father removing rocks which were placed on the road due to the strike that took place in their area. The lady was in her car while her father was driving his own vehicle.

As the video continued, the woman unveiled how her father taught her how to drive. She also revealed that her father went along with her everywhere to ensure she was comfortable while driving. At the end of the clip, she hugged her dad as they took a picture.

Watch the video video:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

Many people were touched by the man's affection towards his daughter as they gushed over their relationship, while others wished for a bond like theirs.

lesedimohure said:

"Nna I'm just asking God what did I do to be abandoned to not experience the love, care bafethu but its okay, make sure to make him happy my sister."

Boitumelo_Vinton shared:

"My biological wouldn't, I give all props to my step father. I never use the "step father" term when I introduce him cause his MY DAD."

Dimakatso Motsepe added:

"You are blessed to have Ubaba like that mine went to buy milk.... I'm still waiting for."

Thato Raseroka simply said:

"Argh maan this is beautiful."

