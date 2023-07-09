A young woman surprised her stepdad with cake and balloons at his work on his birthday

What seemed like an ordinary day became a special day for the old man as his face brightened up thanks to the gesture

Netizens thanked the young dame for reminding them how essential stepdads are

A young woman celebrated her stepfather's role in her life by buying him a cake and surprising him with it at work.

A man got his flowers when his stepdaughter surprised him at work with cake and a present for his birthday.

The man was not expecting the visit, but his reaction revealed how happy and satisfied he was at getting his gifts.

The Viral TikTok Video That Shows a Stepfather's Emotional Reaction

The sweet gesture showed that bonds created by stepfathers and their stepkids could be just as strong as those made by biological fathers.

@pamela_mmashela took the cake and a prezzie to her dad's work and shared the experience on TikTok.

The video reached almost 300K views and was liked 23.7K times.

The video shows the woman walking very excitedly to her father's office.

She sets the present anchored with balloons and starts singing happy birthday.

The table is cleared, and the cake is presented to him as a symbol of how his daughter appreciates him.

Watch the video here:

Netizens Reacted to the Heartwarming Post

Netizens were chopping onions in the comment section, evidently touched by the bond the father and daughter share.

Kagisodikgonyana found the post inspiring for stepfathers.

"As young dads, we must learn to do our best for our stepkids."

Ongezwa is also considering doing the same for her stepfather.

"I have had an amazing stepdad since I was five. I am now a graduate because of him."

MissT said that the video was beautiful to watch.

"He will go to the restroom and cry after this."

Jolakazi Njonjo remarked that being a step-parent is a challenge.

"Step-parents being appreciated always makes me emotional. Choosing to step up as someone's parent is not easy."

Popo Jongile thanked @pamela_mmashela for the post.

"This is something we don't talk about enough. Stepdads will step up and love you like their own. Thank you for reminding us of this."

Another Example of a Loving Stepfather-Daughter Relationship

In another article, Briefly News wrote that DJ Zinhle's hubby, Murdah Bongz shared a beautiful message for his stepdaughter Kairo Forbes on her birthday.

The former Black Motion member poured his heart out in a post that displayed his love as a stepfather.

Netizens were warmed to the core by his words and congratulated him for being a present stepfather.

