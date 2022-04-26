A video of a group of traffic police officers singing happy birthday to a driver has been circulating online

The law enforcement officials had pulled the man over when they noticed the date of birth on his licence

The overjoyed man is seen amused by the sweet gesture as were the many Saffas who viewed and commented on the clip

A feel good video of a group of traffic police singing a motorist happy birthday has been doing the rounds online and Saffas are here for it.

Source: Facebook

The cellphone footage was shared on Twitter by social media user @MrsPee3 and shows about three traffic officers singing happy birthday to a man they had pulled over on the side of the road.

They are seen and heard singing in good spirits as the man seated in the driver’s seat laughs and smiles in response to the sweet yet unexpected gesture.

The post was captioned:

“This is beautiful.”

Cyber citizens were left in good feels upon viewing the video which had over 50K views at the time of publication. Many responded with sweet and funny comments, check them out below:

@Selokelaboledi reacted:

“This is so cute.”

@MrsPee3 shared:

“They also trend for wrong reasons this is beautiful to watch.”

@koketsoL2 replied:

“Hold up which province is this? I wanna relocate.”

@LucasMoagi3 commented:

“There's nothing beautiful mo. We know they want his birthday cold drink and cake ka staele.”

@AsezaFlightInn said:

“Why benga muphi iDrink??”

@TlhabaneJay wrote:

“That happy birthday e na le voice ya cold rink nyana inside. So nice and beautiful shame.”

Source: Briefly News