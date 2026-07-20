KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on 20 July 2026 that a warrant of arrest had been issued for businessman Thomas Getsemane

The confirmation came from KZN police and was reported by the news channel Newzroom Afrika

Details surrounding the charges against Getsemane have not yet been made public

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Thomas Getsemane is a wanted man. Images: @Newzroom405/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

KWA-ZULU NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for businessman Thomas Getsemane, according to a breaking news report published by Newzroom Afrika on 20 July 2026.

The confirmation came directly from KZN police, though authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the charges or the circumstances that led to the warrant being issued.

Thomas Getsemane is identified as a businessman based in KwaZulu-Natal. Beyond his business activities in the province, no further background details have been officially released in connection with this matter. At the time of publication, police had not provided information regarding the specific offences linked to the warrant, nor had they confirmed whether Getsemane had been apprehended.

View the post on X here:

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News