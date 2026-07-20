KZN Police Issues Warrant of Arrest Issued for Businessman Thomas Getsemane
- KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on 20 July 2026 that a warrant of arrest had been issued for businessman Thomas Getsemane
- The confirmation came from KZN police and was reported by the news channel Newzroom Afrika
- Details surrounding the charges against Getsemane have not yet been made public
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KWA-ZULU NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for businessman Thomas Getsemane, according to a breaking news report published by Newzroom Afrika on 20 July 2026.
The confirmation came directly from KZN police, though authorities have not yet disclosed the nature of the charges or the circumstances that led to the warrant being issued.
Thomas Getsemane is identified as a businessman based in KwaZulu-Natal. Beyond his business activities in the province, no further background details have been officially released in connection with this matter. At the time of publication, police had not provided information regarding the specific offences linked to the warrant, nor had they confirmed whether Getsemane had been apprehended.
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This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za