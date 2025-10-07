Singer and actress Shalate Sekhabi recently posted another photo of her engagement to her former co-star Wanda Zuma

Sekhabi, who previously played Zuma's on-screen wife, Shoki Zwide, on House of Zwide , confirmed their engagement over the weekend

South Africans and fans of the eTV telenovela recently took to social media to congratulate the actors

Fan-favourite actress Shalate Sekhabi recently gave an update on her engagement to her former House of Zwide co-star Wanda Zuma.

The actress and singer surprised her fans on social media over the weekend when she announced her engagement to her former on-screen House of Zwide husband, Wanda Zuma, who plays the character of Nkosi Zwide.

Sekhabi and Zuma's engagement comes after their House of Zwide co-star Rorisang Mohapi announced her engagement to Fatal Seduction star Ntuthuzelo Grootboom.

The singer shared on her Instagram story on Monday, 6 October 2025, that Zuma popped the question in September 2025, despite confirming the engagement in October 2025.

Sekhabi shared a pic of her engagement ring and her fiancé with the caption: "7 September 2025."

Entertainment channel PopPulseSA shared pics of Sekhabi and Zuma's engagement on its X account on Monday, 6 October 2025.

House of Zwide fans respond to the couple's engagement

@Lulo_P said:

"@IKEKHUMALO2, said having a wife who's an actor is risky. Actors fall for each other during the kissing scenes."

@Gugu_Danylolla responded:

"This sithi abantu bayadlala kanti ba serious," (We thought they were playing, but they were serious.)

@tripledotkelo asked:

"Wait...What? Kanti, (so) the dating on House of Zwide wasn't just an act?"

@PakamaV_M wrote:

"They’re actually a couple? It makes sense."

@Artybotoman93 responded:

"So actors really fall for each other? Clearly they do, Yoh🤣."

@BoostingCable wrote:

"Oh nice. I love it for them. So should we forget about Nkosi having a love interest on the show? Like ever?"

@MissLeera20 responded:

"Did they fall in love on the show? 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

House of Zwide actress Louisdj Duplessis reacted:

"Yessss ma'am😍😍😍😍."

Netflix South Africa wrote:

"Siyashadisa!" (It's a wedding).

@LeeMpaki said:

"They are perfect for each other. Congratulations to them."

@coffeeonmilk reacted:

"Screaming! Congratulations, Shalateeeee, OMG!🥹🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️."

@AndriesMabote commented:

"Congratulations to you and Palesa. Basadi ba Nkosi, (Nkosi's women), 🎉🎉🎉 all the best. Can I get an invite?"

@Watermelonn_sugar wrote:

"Girl, I'm still practicing the lyrics of the song. 😭😭😭🤚🏾 Anyways, congratulations, babe. 🥺."

Actress Nthati Moshesh responded:

"Oh, wow. Congratulations❤️🔥😍❤️."

@Mrs_007 replied:

"Wait, did I miss something?😭😭Omg, congratulations, love."

@Nomalanga258 reacted:

"Congratulations, 🎆❤️🔥😍 my love 🤗🎉🎉. My role model ke sana❤️💗."

House of Zwide Spoiler: Shalate Sekhabi’s character Shoki Zwide dies

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that House of Zwide actress Shalate Sekhabi bid farewell to her role as Shoki Zwide when her character died in July 2025.

According to media reports, siblings Nkosi and Ona Zwide were heartbroken when Shoki died in the hospital.

Viewers of the e.tv fashion telenovela took to social media on Monday, 30 June 2025, to mourn their fan-favourite character.

