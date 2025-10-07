Fan-favourite actress Mapaseka Koetle, who plays Dintle "Didi" Nyathi on Scandal! recently responded to photos of her vacation

Koetle sparked social media trends after sharing pics of her vacation in Zanzibar on X over the weekend

Social media users and fans of the actress also took to social media on Sunday, 5 October 2025, to comment on her photos

Actress and podcaster Mapaseka Koetle has responded to a social media user accusing her of spending her ex-husband's money on a vacation in Tanzania.

The fan-favourite actress made headlines this past week when she shared photos of herself vacationing in Zanzibar.

Koetle recently topped social media trends when she reacted to reports that Scandal! is ending.

Social media user @ddt_pm shared on his X account on Sunday, 5 October 2025:

"Didi aka DIY enjoying divorce money 🔥🔥."

To which Koetle replied on her X account: "Three years later and I’m still eating it? Must’ve been a five-star divorce. ☺️."

This comes after entertainment news channel, MDN News shared a photo on X of actress Pasi Koetle enjoying her vacation in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Social media reacts to Koetle's comment

@Superliciousnes reacted:

"When I translate this in Xhosa, it means, Niyandinyela❤️," (you're talking nonsense).

@SphindileZinde1 replied:

"In other words, bakujwayela kabi😂😂," (They are disrespectful).

@cdabc464414b469 responded:

"Ba bora hampe batho ba Pasi!," (These people are boring, Pasi).

@Lenyora_365 wrote:

"Ke Scandal nthweo mos Pasi! 😂🙆🏾‍♂️," (This is a scandal hey).

@maetsa_kabomo reacted:

"She's employed. Surely she can take herself on a holiday."

@nsbusiso800 responded:

"The underdevelopment of that country is shocking. It's like you landed in rural South Africa and that road is so telling.😔 Places that make you appreciate being a South African."

@shireenhlalele said:

"Sometimes bahloka 051 h*re ba thole. Ba o tlwaela!" (Sometimes they need 051 to get you. They can be so disrespectful).

@KaraboKbmags commented:

"You have no time to entertain mawasana, (haters). Love it."

@KG_ZA2025 replied:

"You spewing rubbish on other people’s lives for engagement and actually admitting it?"

@CallmeKim_n replied:

"Engagements don’t give you a right to ruin people."

@Senzo_Mafuwane dragged the X user and said:

"Unfortunately for you, there are other idiots like you who will believe what you have written, and they will take it as facts while you busy bashing ngwana batho (the poor girl) for engagements. Get a life and actually live it, don't live for social media."

@akho_m commented:

"Y'all day the stupidest things on the innanet about people you don't even know."

@shireenhlalele replied:

"@Pasi_Koetle is beautiful as always! 💓💓💓."

@Ehh_my_wife responded:

"These are the things to take on vacation 😮‍💨😮‍💨."

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal!

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned its long-running show Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by award-winning actors Mapaseka Koetle and Seputla Sebogodi.

Viewers of the television show previously took to social media to share their views about the ending of the popular telenovela.

