A TikTok video of a young woman who looks almost identical to South African superstar Tyla has sent Mzansi into a full frenzy. The clip, posted by @opps.zz on 7 April 2026, shows the TikToker serving Tyla vibes from head to toe, and South Africans could not believe what they were seeing.

TikToker @opps.zz said that she is always being compared to the Water hitmaker. Images: @opps.zz

Source: TikTok

From her face to her body and her hairstyle, the resemblance is almost too real to explain. Viewers flooded the comments the moment the video hit the platform.

Mzansi cannot get over the Tyla twin

One commenter said she looks exactly like the Water hitmaker, and the TikToker responded that she gets told that all the time. That alone sent the internet into overdrive.

South Africans are fiercely proud of Tyla, so seeing what appears to be her twin existing at all was a big deal. The reaction in the comments section was electric. The TikToker did not seem rattled by all the attention. She took the comparison in her stride, which only made people love her more.

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The video clip she shared had over 90,000 likes and more than 1700 comments at the time of this report.

See the TikTok clip below:

Social media stunned by what they saw

leydjiz6 commented:

“You're so beautiful, and you look a little bit like Tyla, the South African singer. 🥰”

@𝐌’🫧said:

“I thought you were Tyla, OMG.”

Seki🎀 asked:

“Do u like water?”

@mimmie said:

“OMG! You look beautiful, just like Tyla. Is this real?”

@🇨🇩 commented:

“Close enough, can we get Amsterdam tour dates?”

Source: Briefly News