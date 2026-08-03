Comrades Marathon members have made a decision that could reshape the race's relationship with Athletics South Africa ahead of a historic milestone

The vote follows months of tensions over governance, control and the future of one of South Africa's biggest sporting events

The outcome leaves new questions about how both sides will move forward before the 100th edition of the race

Comrades Marathon has voted to break away from Athletics South Africa after members overwhelmingly backed independence at a special general meeting. Image: KayaNews/X, Michael Steele/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has voted to end its relationship with Athletics South Africa (ASA), setting the stage for a new chapter as preparations continue for the race's historic 100th edition in 2027.

Members overwhelmingly backed a proposal to operate independently during a special general meeting held at Comrades House in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, 2 August. The decision follows a lengthy dispute over governance between the CMA, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and ASA.

Comrades Marathon members back independence

The South African reports that 873 members voted in favour of ending the association's affiliation, while 229 opposed the move. A second motion asking whether the CMA should return to KZNA was also rejected, with 694 members voting against rejoining and 338 supporting the proposal.

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The CMA said a formal statement would follow after the meeting.

Athletics South Africa faces impact of split

The disagreement stems from the CMA's attempt to leave KZNA while remaining directly affiliated with ASA. However, the national federation insisted the race remain under its provincial structure.

The split also has commercial implications. ASA's broadcast rights package includes the Comrades Marathon alongside several other major athletics events, making the ultramarathon one of its flagship properties.

Comrades Marathon has voted to break away from Athletics South Africa ahead of its historic 100th race after members overwhelmingly backed independence. Image: ComradesRace

Source: Twitter

Comrades Marathon preparations continue for centenary race

Despite the break, organisers say planning for the landmark 100th Comrades Marathon, scheduled for 13 June 2027, remains on course.

The race, first staged in 1921, is expected to proceed between Pietermaritzburg and Durban while the governance dispute enters a new phase.

The vote marks one of the most significant governance decisions in the history of the Comrades Marathon. While the race continues its preparations for a landmark centenary edition, its relationship with Athletics South Africa has entered a new and uncertain era.

Gerda Steyn's record-breaking Comrades triumph adds to race's rich legacy

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn etched her name even deeper into Comrades Marathon history by winning the 99th edition on 14 June 2026. The South African star claimed a record-breaking fifth title and shattered the Up Run record with a time of 5:44:53.

Her remarkable performance also came with a lucrative payday of R2.322 million, while fellow South African George Kusche also set a new Up Run record in the men's race.

Source: Briefly News