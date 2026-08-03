Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Jan Scheepers spotted a police pursuit while on an unannounced station visit in Modimolle on 3 August 2026

Scheepers stopped his vehicle, stepped out and joined the chase alongside the officer on the ground

The arrest earned the newly appointed commissioner widespread praise from South Africans on social media

Jan Scheepers was saluted for nabbing a suspect. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO — Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers personally joined a foot pursuit in Modimolle on 3 August 2026, assisting in the arrest of a suspect while conducting unannounced visits to police stations in the area.

The South African Police Service announced the incident on Facebook, stating that Scheepers was travelling through Modimolle with his management team when he observed a police officer chasing a fleeing suspect. He immediately ordered his vehicle to stop, exited and ran alongside the officer until the suspect was apprehended. The individual was subsequently identified as an undocumented foreign national.

Scheepers hits the ground running in Limpopo

The incident occurred just days after Scheepers was appointed as Provincial Commissioner on 31 July, a move that was met with jubilation from local communities, who sang for him at his arrival.

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His decision to personally intervene in an active pursuit has drawn further admiration from South Africans, with many pointing to it as evidence of the hands-on leadership approach he is expected to bring to the province.SAPS described the episode as a reflection of Scheepers' commitment to supporting officers in the field and his resolve to uphold the law without fear or favour.

View the post on Facebook here:

South Africans react online

The post attracted significant engagement, with commenters across the country weighing in on the commissioner's conduct.

Siboniso Thwala wrote:

"Already winning the hearts of the community and country, General Scheepers."

Jacques Weber said:

"That's how you lead a police service, from the front! Being able to do every single thing a constable can do, you do as a general shows those below you that you know what's happening and are a career police officer."

Qiniso Ngubane added:

"That new commissioner of Limpopo is cooking."

ThandoAngel Khalanga Munyayi remarked:

"Limpopo, can I copy and paste your prayers? Your General Mkhwanazi has arrived 👮🫡"

Mpho Mpho said:

"At least we have General Mkhwanazi in Polokwane."

16 Suspects arrested after anti-foreigner march

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent violence and looting linked to an anti-foreigner march in Northam, Limpopo, where law enforcement has taken significant action by arresting 16 suspects. The incidents escalated when a mob targeted a foreign-owned spaza shop, leading to serious community unrest and condemnation from police officials.

Source: Briefly News