The Madlanga Commission heard about an unusual request made by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)

IDAC submitted a request to the Acting National Police Commissioner regarding the arrest of Fadiel Adams in May 2026

Former IDAC head Andrea Johnson was asked about the letter during her testimony before the Commission on 28 July 2026

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The Madlanga Commission has heard about IDAC's request for information about PKTT officers who arrested Fadiel Adams. Image: Phill Magakoe (Getty Images)/ @ParliamentofRSA (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) sought comprehensive information about the officers who travelled to the Western Cape to arrest Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams.

Adams, the leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), was arrested by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) in May 2026. He was charged with fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The charges stemmed from allegations that he interfered in the investigation into the 2017 political assassination of former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa. Adams has defended himself against the allegations.

Evidence presented before the Commission on 28 July 2026 revealed that IDAC requested the identities of the officers involved in the operation, along with travel documentation and all authorisation records connected to the deployment.

IDAC letter spells out scope of request

A letter dated 11 May 2026, introduced by evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC, confirmed that IDAC requested certified copies of all travel records for PKTT members involved in the operation between 30 April and 8 May 2026.

The correspondence was signed by IDAC deputy head Advocate S. Manilall and addressed to Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

The letter called for travel applications, itineraries, SAP 5015 forms and all approvals tied to the team's deployment. SAPS was further instructed to submit the documents alongside an affidavit from a duly authorised senior official, confirming the authenticity of the records and providing a complete index of the material in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.

Johnson distances herself from the matter

Asked about the request, former IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson said she did not know the Section 28 request. She explained that it had been signed by her deputy rather than by her, questioning the relevance of the information sought.

Johnson added that she could not understand why it had been requested in the context of IDAC's investigation. IDAC has come under scrutiny over decisions made by the directorate to pursue charges against senior Crime Intelligence officers and its investigations into the PKTT.

Johnson addresses allegations about IDAC and Adams

Briefly News highlighted facts about Johnson's statement about claims that her unit improperly influenced Adams' complaint regarding senior Crime Intelligence officers.

Amidst allegations and pressure, Johnson revealed she had received a direct death threat linked to IDAC's probing of corruption within the SAPS.

Source: Briefly News