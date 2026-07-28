Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a post about Penny Lebyane's ex allegedly entering South Africa with fraudulent documents in the 1990s

Penny Lebyane had earlier confirmed on X that a former partner came to SA with fake papers and was forced out of a job over the lie

Mzansi has weighed in on the revelation, with many calling for stricter checks on how people obtained their South African documentation

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighed in on Penny Lebyane's allegations against her ex. Image: Penny Lebyane/Facebook, PSAFLIVE/X, JacintaNgobese/Facebook

Source: UGC

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has fired up social media after reacting to a resurfaced post about radio personality Penny Lebyane's ex, who allegedly used fraudulent documents to enter South Africa. Her response, "No wonder he hates us so much," was enough to set off a storm online.

The post Jacinta reacted to on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, was originally shared by blog account @PSAFLIVE back on 2 November 2024. It referenced claims by Lebyane that a former partner had arrived in South Africa in the 1990s with fake papers and was subsequently forced out of a job because of the deception. While Lebyane never named the individual, the blog identified the ex in question as Alios Naka, a Zimbabwean who runs businesses in South Africa. Naka has been critical of Ngobese-Zuma's work with the March and March Movement.

Penny Lebyane's bombshell confession

Lebyane had posted the revelation herself, writing:

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"The thing of fraudulently coming into SA goes back. Yesterday I confirmed what I had always suspected abt an ex of mine. In the 90's when they 1st came to SA they had fake papers & was actually forced out of a job cause of this lie. Illegals who are naturalised now."

When fans on X began speculating about the identity of the man in question, Lebyane pushed back, saying:

"Ya but also the thing is I mean I have other exes besides your favourites on this app. So please, fans and minions, get a grip, Haa. Relax, karma has fixed this thing. Otherwise watch me glow tonight as per usual."

Mzansi reacts after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma comments

Jacinta's comment drew Mzansi's attention back to the old allegations, with many South Africans calling for accountability. Below are some of the reactions:

@Dzungie007 asked:

"Oops 😬 Sis you didn't know?"

@PrincessSkhu criticised:

"Nijola nabo and only reveal their statuses after breaking up with them 🙄"

@Ayine_pula said:

"This is why we need to check how everyone got their papers, who ever came in illegally should be deported. Every country in the world does that."

@Denzhetshikala2 questioned:

"Is it possible to revoke his papers now?"

@Rorisang112 suggested:

"At this rate, a platform where such people can be reported is necessary"

Mzansi weighed in after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's reaction to fraud allegations against Penny Lebyane's Zimbabwean ex. Image: Penny Lebyane, Jacinta Ngobese

Source: Facebook

Penny Lebyane praises Zimbabwean baby daddy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Penny Lebyane praised her Zimbabwean baby daddy, Ali Naka, on their son's 20th birthday.

Penny Lebyane was overjoyed as her son Takunda Tshegofatso Juda Naka turned a year older on Thursday, 29 May 2025.

Source: Briefly News