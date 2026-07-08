Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared meeting points for the next phase of the March and March Movement's anti-illegal immigration campaign, branded Operation Abahambe

She released meeting locations and starting times for protesters across South Africa's provinces

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is also expected to address supporters in North West Province, where she will be joined by business activist Tumo Mmolawa

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirmed the starting points for the second wave of anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

March and March Movement founder and leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma wasn’t bluffing when she put the government on notice on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. The firebrand activist has now shared detailed plans for where the second wave of marches will begin across South Africa.

After the first national shutdown on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced a different approach, saying that it would not be the usual march. The former VUMA FM host responded to a follower on X (Twitter) by sharing the starting points for different provinces ahead of Thursday, 9 July 2026.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirms meeting points

After Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called for community action on Thursday, X user @coolkat_1 asked whether the event would only be limited to KwaZulu-Natal Province. The question read:

“Only in KZN? I think people are wiser now🤞”

See the post below:

On Wednesday, 7 July 2026, Jacinta responded by sharing AI-generated promotional material showing the starting points of the community action under the banner Operation Abahambe. In KuGompo City, protesters are expected to meet at 9 a.m. next to Doves. Oyama will lead the protest in Umuzimukulu, which will start at the Council Chambers, with protesters expected at the venue by 8 a.m.

In Burgersfort, protesters are expected to meet at Fetakgomo Tubatse at 9 a.m and march to the Municipal legislature and Burgersfort Police Station. Other meeting points in Burgersfort are Praktiseer A1, Straight Line Madiseng and Manoke, where protesters are expected to meet at 8 a.m. As before, protesters are discouraged from bringing weapons, as the marches are expected to remain peaceful.

See the posters by clicking the link.

In subsequent posts, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared more meeting points. In Empangeni, marchers are expected to meet at Nazareth Temple opposite the bus rank at 9 a.m. and march to the civic centre. In uMthwalume, protesters are expected to meet at 9 a.m. at Gobela Primary School and march to Umzumbe Municipality.

See the post by clicking the link.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma to address protesters

According to a poster shared by the blogger Proudly South African, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is pencilled to address protesters in Rustenburg. The March and March Movement leader will be joined on stage by Tumo Mmolawa, who is the North West Province Small Business Development Council Chairperson and a business activist in the province. The poster did not specify the time or venue for the address.

See the post below:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is expected to address supporters in Rustenburg. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hosts party on her birthday

The announcement that March and March Movement would be leading a second wave of marches across South Africa came hours after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrated her birthday, as previously reported by Briefly News.

A video giving South Africans a glimpse of her birthday festivities was shared online by one of the musicians who performed at the birthday party.

Source: Briefly News