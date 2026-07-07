Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrated her birthday with a surprise party organised by her husband

A video giving South Africans a glimpse of her birthday festivities was shared online by one of the musicians who performed at the birthday party

Hours after her birthday, she issued a government ultimatum, threatening a national shutdown if her demands are ignored

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrated turning a year older. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Popular activist and former radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had the time of her life while celebrating her birthday during a party. The March and March Movement founding leader turned a year older on Monday, 6 July 2026.

Ahead of her birthday, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a light-hearted post on X (Twitter) on Sunday, 5 July 2026, telling her followers that her birthday was just hours away. Playing on her activism, she jokingly asked whether her X followers wanted to organise a march to mark the occasion. The post was captioned:

“In a few hours it’s my BIRTHDAY… You guys don’t want to have a March nje JUST??? 😭🥳🇿🇦💃🏼💃🏼🎂🍰”

See the post below:

The birthday content did not stop there. Taking to her official Facebook account on her birthday, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma revealed that she had just walked into a surprise party that was arranged by her husband and legal representative, Xolani Zuma. The post was captioned:

“I just walked into a surprise party for me by my Husband 😭🥹❤️”

See the post below:

Although she did not post any content from the celebration herself, one of her guests later shared a moment from the event on social media.

Video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dancing during party surfaces

South African gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma, who was removed from a Nigerian award show for supporting Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, shared a video on his official X account, giving followers a glimpse inside the birthday celebration. In the caption, Ngongoma shared well-wishes for Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on her birthday. The post was captioned:

“Last night we celebrated our President’s birthday. May the Lord satisfy you with long life. 3 John 1 vs 2.”

The video showed Ngongoma performing his 2017 hit Khay’elihle Khaya Lami while Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and other guests danced in a circle.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dancing

Netizens flooded the comments section beneath the video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma enjoying herself at her birthday party with reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@LambChop_SA remarked:

“Happy belated birthday, President @JacintaNgobese. We love you so much; I hope you know that.”

@mrgmdluli commented:

“The nice thing about this is that the foot soldiers are never invited. The biggest money makers are always those who speak for the poor and raise money that keeps them in Stein City.”

@MaestroMuwamba shared:

“Nelson Mandela month. Amen.”

Mzansi celebrated Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's birthday. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls for another march

Hours after celebrating her birthday, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma put the government on notice, as reported by Briefly News.

She issued a strict ultimatum to the government, threatening a national shutdown if ignored.

Source: Briefly News