Mzansi users praised Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for her legal strategy after a clip showed her husband representing her in a case of incitement to violence

Fans celebrated the move as a smart power play, with many calling her the "real boss lady" for standing firm against the charges

The post sparked discussions on government actions against peaceful protests, with supporters criticising the ANC for prioritising foreign interests over South Africans

Mzansi reacted to Jacinta being represented by her husband in her incitement case. Image: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Mzansi activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma made headlines after a SABC News clip surfaced showing her husband representing her legally in a case of incitement to violence.

The footage, shared by @ThisIsColbert on X, captured Jacinta addressing the media outside court, with the chyron confirming the charges against her.

The user captioned it:

"Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, represented legally by her husband. She's the real boss lady! 🔥"

The case stems from allegations that Jacinta incited violence, linked to her involvement in movements like Operation Dudula, which advocates against illegal immigration.

Her husband's role as her representative added a personal layer to the proceedings, turning it into a talking point online.

In connection with her activism, Jacinta blamed the government for the murder of DJ Warras, squarely putting it on illegal immigration.

Watch the clip in the post below:

Fans react to the drama

The post quickly attracted reactions, with users rallying behind Jacinta and her legal choice.

@LoveSA commented:

"So the ANC government opened a case Against Jacinta 🇿🇦 for public violence I’m not gonna lie the ANC is sold us out to illegal foreigners 😭."

@WeRide said:

"Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is about to become rich 💰 💰 💰."

@NakedEye noted:

"I like where this is going! The more they resist, the more the fire grows."

@𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝟸𝟶𝟷𝟶🌴(𝙻𝙾𝚄𝙳-𝙴𝚁𝙰 𝚁𝙴𝙳) posted:

"uJacinta Zuma uyayazi into yakhe lasisi."

@Political_Nexus reflected:

"It's interesting that when Mandela was jailed by the apartheid government for terrorism and killing people, the ANC saw it as a great injustice. However, today, they are arresting people for peaceful protests."

@Miliswa said:

"Jacinta’s organisation needs someone with deep, deep pockets to fund her. Money talks. Laws are challenged by money!"

@Nativebulldozer stated:

"The ANC is a fxk up!"

@iNdlovukazi commented:

"Wakhetha kahle not oMabura."

@Jojo added:

"This shows that March and March, as well as Operation Dudula, are forces to be reckoned with. Her message is touching a nerve up the echelons of government. South Africans fought and died for their rights. Now their rights are being trampled, and foreigners are invading South Africa to enjoy rights fought for by South Africans. It's unfair."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma leads a march in honour of DJ Warras

Not one to stay away from street protests, Jacinta demanded that the government declare a state of emergency on illegal immigration after DJ Warras' death.

The popular activist had organised a march on Friday, 19 December 2025, in honour of the late DJ.

The former YF presenter revealed at the time that DJ Warra's company was responsible for fighting corruption and criminal activities linked to hijacked buildings and illegal operations.

Jacinta Ngobese organised a march in honour of DJ Warras following his murder. Image: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Ntsiki Mazwai praises Jacinta Ngobese

South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai previously reacted to Jacinta’s warning to illegal immigrants.

In a previous report by Briefly News, Ntsiki gushed over Jacinta's confidence and showered her with praise.

