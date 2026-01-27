South African former radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese has many people rallying for her

An online user shared that they will be standing with Ngobese despite handing herself over to the police

Many other netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions regarding the ongoing matter

Despite everything that has been going on surrounding the former popular radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese, many peeps have decided to make it clear whose side they're on, and it's definitely not the government nor illegal foreigners' side.

As she is to hand herself over to the police on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, an online user @LeratoPillayZA decided to voice who they were angered by the SAPS gunning for Ngobese, though she has been fighting for South Africans against illegal foreigners.

Many other netizens also stated that they will support the radio personality even though she is going through a tough time. Ngobese is well known for setting out marches in KZN against illegal immigration.

The post reads:

"APS issues an ARREST WARRANT for Jacinta Zuma — a voter, a taxpayer, one of our own! Yet illegal foreign nationals openly sell drugs, fake goods, and operate with ZERO consequences?"

See the full post below:

Fans stand by Jacinta Ngobese

Many netizens flooded the comment section to react to the news of Jacinta handing herself over to the police, and also stated that they will continue to stand by her. Here's what they had to say below:

@AdelDichab98920 said:

"I always say our laws are anti-ordinary law-abiding South Africans. We need to force ourselves to write our laws, inclusive of us; the ones we have now aren't for us, believe me."

@Xing_Xing100 wrote:

"We are all behind Jacinta, they must try to keep her behind bars and see what will happen. Sizowagqoka amateki nama tight sibangene in KZN."

@Sandile_Moloi92 commented:

"It is infuriating, there are illegal immigrants who obtain firearms by killing police officials in our Country. Conversely, the police cannot look the other way when handling citizens because the law obligates them to pursue any person of interest."

@mofere responded:

"No one stands with ordinary South Africans; we're truly on our own. We vote for leaders hates us. No minister or MEC has condemned this injustice. Our taxes fund their egos, enabling them to suppress us and support our adversaries. We're in a dire situation, plain and simple."

@tworking080 replied:

"We need a total shutdown..This lady needs the support of all Patriots. We are not raising international orphans; the future of our children hangs in the balance. The state has neglected its citizens. Our military defunded the employment of illegal foreigners in key positions."

@Simpaas stated:

"They want to silence her."

