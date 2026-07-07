Yanda Woods stuns fans with her curves in a two-piece swimsuit, sparking speculation on social media

Social media users also joked about her dating history while sharing mixed reactions to her appearance

The Spreading Humours co-host is nominated for Podcast Presenter of the Year at the 2026 Basadi Awards, where she is competing against three South African presenters and a Kenyan host

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Yanda Woods flaunted her curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. Image: yanda.woods

Source: Instagram

Popular podcast host Yanda Woods left Mzansi drooling after showing off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit. Several full-length bathroom mirror selfies of the lifestyle influencer left a section of social media users questioning whether she’d gone under the knife.

Yanda, who co-hosts Spreading Humours, which airs on MacG’s Podcast and Chill Network, previously sparked speculation about her source of income after she shared her January photo dump on Monday, 2 February 2026. Yanda Woods, real name Luyanda Mhlalukwana, once again became the topic of online discussion after photos of her flaunting her curves were reshared on X (Twitter).

Yanda Woods shows off her curves in swimsuit photos

On 5 February 2025, Yanda Woods shared several photos on her official Instagram account. The photos gave her followers a glimpse of her soft life and body. The post was captioned:

“Day in the life.”

See the post below:

The photos gained new traction after X user @Pics_201 reshared three of them on the microblogging platform on Monday, 6 July 2026. The netizen tipped their hat to Yanda Woods' physique with a caption that read:

“Yanda Woods”

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Yanda Woods' swimsuit photos

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Yanda Woods' curves. Some made allegations that she had joined the growing list of South African celebrities who have undergone surgery to enhance their features. Yanda Woods has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. Her relationship history also came under scrutiny, with some poking fun at a song one of her recent exes allegedly penned for her following their breakup.

Here are some of the comments:

@Kxtranada questioned:

“Has she always been this thicc? 😋”

@majorkeyzworld joked:

“10 missed calls, girl, I left you 10 missed calls.”

@Jforealnow alleged:

“Bought curves.”

@Desire93879042 remarked:

“She looks completely different now.”

@siphoBMjr rated:

“Body perfect, face 5/6.”

@KhumaloMsh95150 joked:

“Yes I Wood ❤️”

@mma__xo asked:

“Is she this thick?”

@LADYKblu claimed:

“Vinny was here.”

Mzansi reacted after Yanda Woods flaunted her curves. Image: yanda.woods

Source: Instagram

Yanda Woods lands 2026 Basadi Awards nomination

In other news, Yanda Woods is in the running for an award at the 2026 Basadi Awards. The Spreading Humours co-host is nominated for Podcast Presenter of the Year.

Yanda Woods will be competing for the award against three fellow South African podcast hosts: Khanyi Mars (Yano Lyrics), Londi London (Read The Room) and Relebogile Mabotja (Relebogile Mabotja Podcast). She will also compete against Anyiko Owoko from Kenya, who presents VIP Access.

See the post below:

Yanda Woods shares stunning Brazil vacation snaps

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Yanda Woods left her Instagram followers with major FOMO after sharing snaps from her serene Brazilian getaway.

The YouTuber spent Christmas in the vibrant São Paulo, sharing content from 24 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News