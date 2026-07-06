Teko Modise turned heads at the 2026 Durban July with a bold designer outfit by House of NALA

His look sparked mixed reactions online, ranging from praise to debate over his fashion choices

The retired Orlando Pirates and Sundowns star continues to build a reputation as a fashion-forward public figure beyond football

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Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise drew attention on Saturday, 4 July, at the 2026 Durban July at Hollywoodbets Greyville in Durban after stepping out in a bold outfit that quickly sparked debate online.

Former Orlando Pirates star Teko Modise stole the shine at the Durban July. Image:@tekomodise

Source: Instagram

The annual event carried the theme “Country Allure”, inspired by rural South African landscapes and equestrian culture.

Modise later shared images of his look on Instagram, where reactions leaned towards admiration for his style, which was designed by House of NALA. He captioned the post:

“Creativity and self-expression have always been part of my DNA. They have taught me that the boundaries we often perceive are rarely fixed. Through fashion, I can express different facets of my identity and show up with confidence and intention. House of NALA's bespoke approach allows me to take that expression even further, celebrating individuality through garments that are truly one of a kind.”

See the photos below.

Social media reacts to Teko Modise’s Durban July look

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, with comments ranging from praise to admiration for his fashion sense.

Some of the reactions included:

@annaokaria:

“Beautiful.”

@masiphula:

“Amazing unique pieces.”

@munashe:

“Fashion king.”

@Patrick:

“I am yet to see a footballer who matches his aura. Different class.”

Watch the reel below.

The appearance adds to Modise’s long-standing reputation for pushing fashion boundaries beyond his football career. Now retired, he has become known for his style and sophisticated dressing, which has occasionally sparked debate among South Africans online.

Modise has previously attracted attention for his fashion choices, including scrutiny during the 2025 Durban July and a standout appearance at the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards. He also made headlines following his second divorce from his wife in October 2025.

Former Orlando Pirates player Teko Modise is now a fashion icon. Image:@tekomodise

Source: Facebook

From Pirates to Sundowns: Teko Modise’s decorated football career

Modise played for Orlando Pirates from 2007 to 2011, where he won back-to-back PSL Footballer of the Year awards and played a key role in helping the club compete for top honours.

He later joined Mamelodi Sundowns, where he featured from 2011 to 2017, winning multiple trophies, including the PSL title, the Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Champions League in 2016.

He later moved to Cape Town City in 2017 and left the club in 2019 when he eventually retired from professional football. Modise is now a football analyst with Supersport. and also is a brand ambassador for several products in South Africa.

Inside George Lebese’s R5 million restaurant

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese has successfully reinvented himself as an entrepreneur, embracing a life of luxury beyond football.

He owns Seventeen Lifestyle, a high-end restaurant and entertainment venue in Pretoria, and has launched a bold streetwear brand, Assets Clothing.

Source: Briefly News