A viral picture of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi sparked concern and speculation about his health and financial situation

A video later surfaced showing Seputla Sebogodi alongside fellow veteran actors, clarifying the viral image

In the past, content of other actors has sparked speculation about their finances and well-being

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Ex 'Scandal!' star Seputla Sebogodi sparked speculation with his latest picture. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

A viral photo of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has stirred mixed reactions online, with social media users expressing concern about his appearance and speculating about his well-being and financial situation. However, a video of him with other stars set the record straight on his financial and health situation.

X (Twitter) user @Mashesha_RSA kicked off the conversation on Saturday, 4 July 2026, after sharing a photo of Seputla Sebogodi, who became a household name as Kenneth Mashaba in the original Generations. In the photo, the actor, who joined the last season of e.tv’s long-running soapie, was looking unkempt while sitting beneath a street lamp with a Machangane bag by his side. The post was captioned:

“Is this not Kenneth Mashaba? 😔”

See the photo below:

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Seputla Sebogodi's video clarifies his situation

The post triggered a wave of reactions, with some users questioning whether the actor was struggling. As South Africans weighed in on Seputla’s appearance in the photo, another X user, @AyandaYandiey, allied fears that the legendary actor had hit rock bottom. They explained that the look was meant to promote his show with other legends. The post was captioned:

“I just saw a video of Seputla Sebogodi, Jerry Phele, and other legends promoting their show, The Black Moon.”

The X user shared the video of the actors promoting their show. The X user argued that people age differently and people shouldn’t harshly judge Seputla. The post was captioned:

“Seputla is still doing well. He's just getting older; people age differently.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Seputla Segobodi's video

The clarification sparked further discussion, with users sharing mixed reactions and personal observations.

Here are some of the comments:

@TshegoLemao recalled:

“He has always been a simple guy. I once met him at McDonald's at the prime of his career, wearing like a hobo.”

@MorakaMakgabo said:

“From his appearance, he looks like he may have had a stroke, although it’s impossible to know for sure from looks alone.”

@Ziyanda_Fezile shared:

“And he has a lot of wisdom; you should listen to his interviews. I like him.”

@SandileDeophas remarked:

“Is Seputla related to Skomota? 🤔. The resemblance.”

SA reacted to video of Seputla Sebogodi. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Video of Luthuli Dlamini sparks concern

Seputla Sebogodi isn't the first veteran actor whose photo or video sparked speculation about his finances and well-being.

Luthuli Dlamini once again left fans worried about him after a video of him roaming the streets surfaced online. The video left the online community questioning his financial situation, with many placing the blame on the film industry.

As South Africans speculated about Dlamini's well-being, media personality Sol Phenduka broke his silence to defend the former Scandal! actor.

Skeem Saam fans react Patrick Seleka's photo at Jet

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a photo of Skeem Saam actor Patrick Seleka at Jet had social media buzzing.

The actor is famously known for his character as Chef Katlego Peterson on the SABC1 soapie.

Source: Briefly News