Social media is buzzing after new pictures showcasing South African musician Anatii's dramatic transformation surfaced online

Online supporters are astonished by much weight the star has shed in the past few years, and while many users admired his decision to turn his life around, it wasn't long before Sol Phenduka caught stray bullets

People are convinced that at his biggest, Anatii was much larger in size than Sol, encouraging the podcaster to follow in Anatii's footsteps

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sol Phenduka was dragged into a discussion about Anatii's weight loss, with online users claiming the singer was much larger than him. Images: ThePlvgM, Solphendukaa

Source: UGC

South African musician and producer Anatii left social media users completely speechless after unveiling his jaw-dropping transformation.

On 2 July 2026, the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker updated his Instagram page with fresh photographs, showcasing the incredible results of his long-term health journey. In one of the viral images, the multi-talented artist captured a candid snapshot of himself mid-workout and looking noticeably leaner. A separate photo showed a sharp-dressed Anatii confidently posing for cameras at an event, highlighting a completely renewed physique that looks worlds away from how he looked before.

The star's inspiring wellness journey originally began in 2024, when Anatii made a strict commitment to a holistic health and fitness routine. Through disciplined lifestyle changes, clean eating, and rigorous training, the musician successfully lost a staggering 53 kg in a single year.

As the new images made the rounds across digital platforms, fans wasted no time celebrating his dedication. However, the praise quickly took an unexpected turn when popular Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka was dragged into the conversation. Reacting directly to Anatii's transformation, X (formerly Twitter) user Nuna_zd commented:

"To think this guy was fatter than Sol Phenduka, look at him now."

The comparison instantly split the comment section down the middle. While a large portion of netizens focused entirely on admiring Anatii's discipline and incredible new look, others turned the post into a debate about Sol's own fitness journey.

Much like Anatii, the Diqabang hitmaker often shares footage of himself working hard in the gym on his social media pages. However, the media personality has not yet publicly spoken about his specific weight loss goals or the details of his journey.

Despite the mixed reactions and the comparisons, Anatii’s dramatic evolution continues to be inspired by the star's ability to reclaim his well-being.

See Anatii's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Anatii's pictures

Fans and admirers raved over Anatii's incredible transformation. Read some of the comments below.

b_phefo revisited Anatii's iconic The Saga lyrics:

"Someone said he wanted to fit in BALMAIN and I can’t unsee it."

Zulu_Loveletter was stunned:

"I can’t believe how good he looks."

miss_neoentle reacted:

"This man is so attractive, my goodness."

_kgalilelo posted:

"He has always been pretty, but now? My goodness."

noahxche admired:

"This looks like pure hard work."

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but compare Anatii's former physique to Sol Phenduka's current look, with many encouraging the Podcast and Chill co-host to "lock in" and follow in Anatii's footsteps.

Social media discussed Anatii and Sol Phenduka's weight loss journeys. Images: L_Tido, MacGUnleashed/ Twitter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nkosazana Daughter's latest pictures, showcasing her weight loss.

The singer once again raised questions online about what she used to shed the kilos, revisiting the famous Ozempic allegations.

Source: Briefly News