South African DJ and businessman DJ Sbu found himself trending online for something other than his business moves

The MoFaya general recently debuted his new look, having retired his famous dreadlocks and beard for a clean cut

However, social media is convinced that Sbudah's change in appearance was influenced by actress Thuso Mbedu

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Online users wonder whether Thuso Mbedu inspired DJ Sbu to switch up his style. Images: djsbulive, thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Renowned South African DJ and serial businessman DJ Sbu officially broke the internet after recently debuting his brand-new look after making the executive decision to retire his signature, rugged dreadlocks and overgrown beard in favour of a crisp, clean cut.

While Sbudah, who recently published his latest book Brick by Brick: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Property Wealth, actually introduced his groomed appearance to the world in mid-June, it wasn’t until 1 July 2026 that the transformation truly caught people's attention. A series of dramatic before-and-after pictures began making the rounds on social media, highlighting the staggering difference in his appearance.

Social media instantly lit up with admiration for the media veteran. Many fans praised his sleek new aesthetic, with several users jokingly pointing out that his fresh cut may signal the return of his iconic, masked kwaito alter ego from back in the day: "Mzekezeke is back," said one fan.

The dramatic change follows months of Sbu sharing throwback photos from his heyday, when he rocked shorter hair and a neatly trimmed moustache. Looking significantly younger and radiating the ambitious energy of someone at the absolute height of his entrepreneurial journey, those vintage images sparked major nostalgia online. This trip down memory lane may have been the exact inspiration Sbu needed to return to where it all started, prompting him to ditch the rugged aesthetic and reclaim the sharp, clean-cut look that defined his early success.

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However, several netizens are firmly convinced that the glow-up was inspired by none other than The Woman King actress Thuso Mbedu.

Social Media believes Thuso Mbedu is behind DJ Sbu’s dramatic transformation. Images: djsbulive, thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Not too long ago, intense romance rumours gripped the country, suggesting that the Hollywood star and the radio legend were secretly seeing each other. The speculation was cut exceptionally short when Thuso took to social media to instantly rubbish the claims, drawing intense public scrutiny and a wave of teasing toward Sbu.

Despite Thuso firmly clearing the rumours, a stubborn section of social media remains absolutely convinced that the pair are secretly dating. Regardless of the gossip, Mzansi is certain that the intense public focus was exactly the motivation Sbudah needed to transform his image. Whether it was a strategic rebrand or a classic post-rumour makeover, one thing is for sure: the internet is absolutely loving DJ Sbu's sharp new chapter.

See DJ Sbu's new look below.

Social media reacts to DJ Sbu's new look

Mzansi online users took to the comment section, convinced that Thuso Mbedu may be behind DJ Sbu's change in appearance. Read some of the comments below.

_asemahle_n reacted:

"Thuso Mbedu did a thing here."

Law7544 said:

"Thuso mbedu changed this brother's life. Beautiful to see."

Thimna_________ praised Thuso Mbedu:

"Thuso Mbedu worked hard to improve him, great work."

Mr30C wrote:

"Only a woman can pull that off."

Missy_emporium posted:

"Lol, thanks to Thuso."

DJ Sbu trolled for supporting IShowSpeed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu raving over seeing IShowSpeed in person.

The veteran presenter was roasted for fanboying the viral streamer; however, his reaction to the comments instantly shut down the critics.

Source: Briefly News