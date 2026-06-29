Fresh from supporting Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup in the US, veteran broadcaster DJ Sbu debuted a new look on 28 June 2026

The South African award-winning social entrepreneur is better known for his long beard and dreadlocks, which he cut for a fresh and clean new appearance

DJ Sbu's new look attracted hundreds of comments across his social media profiles, with many praising him for getting rid of the hair and others saying they want it back

DJ Sbu debuted a new look on 28 June 2026. Images: DJ Sbu

Source: Facebook

DJ Sbu's new look

With hugging trees and not wearing any shoes, DJ Sbu always keeps his followers on their toes with his appearance. While he sometimes opts for a fresh, clean-shaven look, it is his rugged look with a long beard and dreadlocks that his fans fell in love with.

And now, with his new look, he shows the world that he can undoubtedly spark ongoing conversations about his evolving personal brand.

On 28 June 2026, DJ Sbu posted a video to his social media, and fans and followers have noticed his fresh look.

Public's reactions to DJ Sbu's new look

Fans and celebrities like Thapelo Mokoena and Aaron C Mduba commented on DJ Sbu's video. These are some of the comments he received.

On Instagram, bongani_drama complimented DJ Sbu by writing:

"Looking good big brother 🔥"

South African actor, television producer and presenter Thapelo Mokoena commented:

"Is too fresh! 🔥🔥🇿🇦"

Under the same video posted by DJ Sbu on Facebook, Ganja Profet questioned:

"So the dreadlocks was just a marketing strategy? 🤔"

MK No Limits disliked the dreadlocks and wrote:

"We don't want to see you with dreadlocks anymore.. You look good."

Avela Vela wrote:

"Bathong you look 5 years younger."

Ndumiso Camngca had a humorous comment about DJ Sbu's beard:

"Where is the beard of Jesus?"

Referring to Jay-Z's new Afro debut, Jabu Sqin'seko Zulu commented:

"Jay-Z decided to change from dreadlocks to afro hair then boom Sbuda removed his dreadlocks as well. Jigga is your role model neh."

Melody Mello wrote:

"New look looking good."

DJ Sbu's new look being compared to his early radio days by fans and followers. Images: DJ Sbu

Source: Facebook

DJ Sbu rejected R1B for a MoFaya buyout

Award-winning artist DJ Sbu revealed in an interview that he rejected a R1 billion buyout for MoFaya. In his explanation, he shared that his business partners were divided over this decision, but he mentioned why he decided not to sell.

On Monday, 20 April, DJ Sbu revealed that they were given an opportunity for a billion, but they turned it down.

"The last opportunity we had was for R1B,"

DJ Sbu further emphasised that business partners wanted to cash in on the business:

"You have got business partners in this thing, and some want to sell, some want to cash out on this thing. But now you are interested, but what's nice about this is that it is validation that you are on the right track," he excitedly said.

When asked why he cares so much about the company, so much that he is not willing to sell it, Sbu stated that most brands value companies based on how many people are interested in paying for it.

"If you are willing to be humble or patient enough, and continue on that struggle, they will come back with more. There is never anyone who will offer you less than this. But this requires patience, heart and courage, as well as a solid mindset."

DJ Sbu has had different looks over the years. Images: DJ Sbu

Source: Facebook

Thuso Mbedu shuts down DJ Sbu dating rumours

In a previous report by Briefly News, Hollywood star Thuso Mbedu addressed the viral claims that she is romantically involved with veteran broadcaster DJ Sbu.

The actress offered a stern yet savage clapback that immediately put the unverified rumours to rest, effectively stopping them in their tracks

Meanwhile, DJ Sbu took a more elusive approach, breaking his silence with a mysterious message that left many guessing.

Source: Briefly News