South Africa's Queen B, Bonang Matheba, celebrated her 39th birthday on 25 June 2026

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the birthday news, sparking a wave of reactions from Mzansi

Fans were stunned by how young Bonang looks, though some had mixed feelings about her personal milestones

South Africa's beloved media mogul, Bonang Matheba, rang in her 39th birthday on 25 June 2026, and Mzansi had plenty to say about it.

Bonang Matheba's age got Mzansi talking. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the news on X, writing simply: "Bonang Matheba celebrates her 39th birthday." The post quickly drew attention, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the milestone.

See Musa Khawula's post that got Mzansi talking:

Queen B's two decades in the spotlight

Bonang has been a fixture in South African entertainment since her teenage years, first capturing audiences as a presenter before rising to national fame as the host of SABC's Live Amp. Since then, she has hosted some of the country's most prestigious events, including the SAMAs and the Miss South Africa pageant, and graced international red carpets, such as the BET Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Beyond presenting, she has built an impressive business empire, including her luxury sparkling wine brand, House of BNG, and a production company, Bonang Matheba Entertainment. She was the first South African and first non-American ambassador for Revlon, a milestone that cemented her place on the global stage.

With more than two decades in the public eye, the "39" caption sparked both admiration and debate online.

Mzansi reacts to Bonang's birthday

@phephi_dlamini was full of praise:

"She looks 20!!!! A beautiful queen! Happy Birthday Bonang!!!"

@vanDerSpike came to Bonang's defence:

"No guys there is nothing confusing about Bonang's age. She grew up infront of us. Her success is equivalent to an old person. Let's compliment her and not be jelous 😂😂😂"

@Melani_020 kept it celebratory:

"This girl is growing up bathong Bonang🔥 To growth 🥂"

Not everyone was entirely celebratory, though. @KhetheloMzulu had a pointed observation:

"You're so beautiful, a millionaire and famous kodwa lutho umshado nabantwana 🙄"

As fans have shown before, opinions on Bonang are rarely in short supply. But one thing most of Mzansi seems to agree on is that the Queen B does not look a day over 25.

South Africans reacted to Bonang Matheba's new age on her birthday. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba's unfiltered video goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that an unfiltered video of Bonang Matheba in Vietnam has sparked both praise and criticism centred around her looks.

Bonang was in Vietnam to co-host the 2025 Miss Cosmo pageant with the Vietnamese presenter Bùi Đức Bảo. While she earned praise for her outfits at the Miss Cosmo pageant, one clip shared on TikTok sparked a heated debate about her facial appearance.

On Saturday, 20 December 2025, TikTok user huyhonghamho shared a video of Bonang Matheba advising the contestants ahead of the Miss Cosmo competition. In the video, the B’Dazzled reality TV star emphasised that each contestant should feel like the most important and beautiful person on stage.

Source: Briefly News