A vibrant celebration erupted in Kwa-Zulu Natal as women donned traditional flag-themed attire and danced energetically to Gqom music, celebrating soccer

The vibrant celebrations erupted to honour and support Bafana Bafana's representation on the global stage during the World Cup tournament

The footage shared on TikTok gained massive traction following South Africa's triumphant 1-0 victory over South Korea, boosting national pride

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A spectacular cultural display online is uniting citizens ahead of Bafana Bafana’s next big match. Image: @omamaboxolo

Source: TikTok

A beautiful display of cultural pride has captured the hearts of citizens across the country following the South African soccer team’s participation in the World Cup. A viral clip shows a group of proud, mature Zulu women celebrating the true spirit of the Mzansi rainbow nation through music and movement.

Joyful women honour the national squad

The footage shared by TikTok user @omamaboxolo on 21 June 2026 features women beautifully adorned in traditional hats and South African flags. The enthusiastic group danced passionately to the infectious beat of local Gqom music. These joyful celebrations were organised to honour and lift Bafana Bafana as they proudly represent the country in the World Cup.

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The uplifting post turned into a digital hub of celebration after South Africa secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against South Korea. Mzansi viewers commented that the team's latest performance offers genuine hope that South Africa can go all the way to win the World Cup.

User @honey said:

"Being a South African, it's truly a blessing."

User @user7206549339772 added:

"I love South Africa, you go, girls 🥰."

User @Athayanda Guma shared:

"Me seeing this video after Bafana Bafana is through to the round of 32."

User @Cradle Craft said:

"We are taking that World Cup, whether we win or lose."

User @Sam commented:

"Me vibing to every Post about South Africa today because I'm struggling to get a taxi fare to my interview, but I'm at ease because South Africa won the World Cup."

User @Zanele-ka-Nontlakanipho shared:

"It's our time to shine."

3 Briefly News World Cup-related articles

A local content creator admitted she only recently learned during the World Cup that Bafana Bafana is a nickname rather than the official name of the national team, shocking others online.

A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national team's clothes took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Bafana Bafana.

A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught a content creator's eye, who immediately declared her the official queen of the Bafana Bafana fans.

Source: Briefly News