A local content creator admitted she only recently learned during the World Cup that Bafana Bafana is a nickname rather than the official name of the national team

The woman explained that she had previously thought South Africa was uniquely named, while other countries used their geographical names

The video sparked widespread discussion as numerous viewers confessed they shared the same misunderstanding for years

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A local social media user has left online viewers in stitches with her honest confession. Image: @yumna.dee

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has left social media users amused after opening up about a sports realisation. TikTok @yumna.dee confessed her embarrassment on 11 June 2026 after discovering the national squad’s official name on the day they played against Mexico.

Misunderstanding over Bafana Bafana identity

She admitted that she always believed the squad had a unique team title, whereas other nations used their country names. She also noted that she held the same belief for the women's national team, Banyana Banyana, assuming both titles functioned like club names such as Orlando Pirates.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Interestingly, the comment section revealed that she was not alone in her historical confusion, as many shocked viewers thanked her for the information, admitting they only learned the truth from watching her clip.

User @Miano joked:

"My life is a lie."

User @Sabeehah.Dharsey added:

"Girl, you aren’t alone 😂."

User @PoppyOctavia Sonyane🇿🇦 shared:

"Why did you ruin it for me now 😭? I was okay not knowing this information."

User @Fran Wanders asked:

"She’s joking, neh?"

User @あphiwe commented:

"Girl, what? This is news to me? Mind you, a couple of hours ago, I thought Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana were the same thing."

User @Mgazi🇿🇦🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 said:

"Up till recently, I thought Bafana Bafana was just another team like Orlando Pirates."

3 Briefly News World Cup-related articles

A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national team's clothes took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Bafana Bafana.

A group of Nigerian men living in England went viral on Facebook after declaring their support for Mexico while wearing their soccer jerseys during their match against South Africa.

A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught a content creator's eye, who immediately declared her the official queen of the Bafana Bafana fans.

Source: Briefly News