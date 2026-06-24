A coloured South African content creator went viral for sharing a passionate, comical character review of the series The Polygamist mixing English with Afrikaans

He used a green screen to analyse the cast, hilariously breaking down the intense betrayals and messy relationships that kept viewers hooked

The comical video was published on the TikTok platform on 21 June 2026, leaving many local viewers in stitches

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A breakdown of the show's chaotic character relationships has resonated deeply with South African viewers. Image: @sergiekay

Source: TikTok

A coloured South African TikTok creator has left internet users in stitches with his highly dramatic and relatable commentary on the hit series The Polygamist. Posting under the TikTok handle @sergiekay, the creator gave the production a glowing "20 out of 10" rating, calling it an addictive masterpiece of local storytelling.

Mzansi content creator reviews The Polygamist

The coloured reviewer perfectly captured the audience's collective frustration with the show's intense emotional twists. At the centre of the breakdown was Jonasi, the main patriarch, heavily criticised by fans for his immense arrogance, selfishness, and for hiding a second family. The review also highlighted the chaotic retaliation of Joyce, described as a dangerous, scorned woman who takes ultimate revenge on her unfaithful partner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The creator's energetic rants about infidelity, poetic justice, and character loyalty resonated with many of the viewers, who hailed the clip as the best and most accurate review of the drama series online.

User @Regan said:

"I want this under review in the Netflix app."

User @Dj_Foxy Aza asked:

"How many times did you get off the couch? How many times did you leave the room 😭😭?""

User @🍒Habibi🍒

"That time I'm still healing! 😳 We are not ready for season 2, lol."

User @Nomosh Kolobile 🇿🇦

"My stress levels were so high, yoh!

User @Lesleyj4U

"Best review ever 🤣."

User @Marcella Philander said:

"I didn’t even watch it, but this review seems very, very accurate 😭😂."

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, admitting she stayed glued to her couch for hours binging the show. Prophet Noma Mzobe sparked a heated conversation after giving a stern warning to Christians about watching the series The Polygamist, saying it was unholy.

An American woman was excited to see actor Sdumo Mtshali's reaction to her review of The Polygamist, after a South African follower recommended it.

Source: Briefly News