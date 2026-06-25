Bafana Bafana secured a historic 1-0 victory against South Korea to advance to the knockout round in the FIFA World Cup 2026

An elderly man expressed how much he believes in Bafana Bafana's resilient spirit, recalling the magic of 2010 ahead of their game against South Korea

Thapelo Maseko, Bafana Bafana's left winger, scored a goal that marked a new milestone for South African football

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A man made a big FIFA World Cup 2026 prediction for Bafana Bafana. Image: elisamagoro / Gallo Images / Getty Images

Source: UGC

On June 25, 2026, the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana, achieved a landmark victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They defeated South Korea 1-0 to advance to the tournament's Round of 32 for the first time in the nation's history. The victory represents more than just a progression in the tournament bracket; it is a profound technical achievement. Behind Bafana Bafana's success lies the beating heart of the nation. Recently, an elderly man's prediction that Bafana Bafana would win the FIFA World Cup captured the internet's attention.

A video of an older fan perfectly encapsulated the nation's spirit. He shared his FIFA World Cup prediction, and he confidently declared that South Africa will "take" the cup. His reasoning is not rooted in statistical probability, but in an unconditional belief in his team. Historically, football heartbreak has only fueled South Africa's enduring passion. Despite painful exits in 1998, 2002, and the 2010 home tournament, fans never stop believing. That unyielding loyalty bridges past disappointments straight into today's historic triumph. His unwavering support highlights the link between the team's abilities and the legendary, empowering faith of its followers. Watch his video below:

SA supports Bafana Bafana

The performance Bafana Bafana delivered meant a lot to South Africans. The older man is one of many fans who have believed since 2010. Read the comments below:

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is in the USA. Image: Wildfire 1775 / Pexels

Source: UGC

UncleSam05 said:

"I think now we're gonna need pirates juju magic to win the world cup even though we can't score😂"

Hluvukani wrote:

"You couldn't be more correct, either way we're taking it 😂"

Michael Jones agreed with the man:

"At the end of the day, the World Cup will be taken!!😂🤞🏾"

Mandla Howard remarked:

"You would be a great ancestor, your predictions are not that far😁"

LordeN👑 added:

"I'm from the future, we won the World Cup."

Black🖤 Tsonga🇿🇦 joked:

"Pain landed straight in Lagos."

Thuba Clinton was amused:

"👀 Thinking about how are we taking it if we don’t win 😁"

Artistic Ngcolosi 🇿🇦 said:

"😂 By goal or by Gogo, one way or the other. We are taking it."

Other Briefly News stories about the FIFA World Cup 2026

South Africans took to the streets to celebrate after the national team won their game against South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The video of the South Korean Football team training hard resurfaced after Bafana Bafana secured a victory against the Asian nation.

ZCC Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane was spotted celebrating South Africa's win in the FIFA World Cup while in a Mercedes-Benz.

Source: Briefly News