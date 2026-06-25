“Whole Family Is There”: ZCC Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane Reportedly Spotted Supporting Bafana Bafana
- ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane was reportedly spotted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA
- The rare public sighting of the Bishop drew a wave of reactions from South Africans after a photo was shared online
- A week after the pic started circulating, Bafana Bafana made history by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the very first time.
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ZCC Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane was reportedly spotted supporting Bafana Bafana at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States, during South Africa's 1-1 draw against Czechia on 18 June 2025.
According to a post by Polokwane Weekly, a subsidiary of the Rayon Media Group, Lekganyane was allegedly among the VIP attendees at the match. The sighting quickly drew attention online, given how rarely the leader of the Zion Christian Church appears in public settings outside of major church gatherings such as the annual Easter pilgrimage at Moria.
In the ZCC, Bishop Lekganyane is held in the highest regard as a spiritual figurehead. Given the church's strict protocol regarding the circulation of his image, the Bishop's presence at an international football match is all the more remarkable to followers and observers alike.
South Africa's performance in FIFA World Cup
On the pitch, Czechia opened the scoring just five minutes in through Mikael Sidalek. Bafana Bafana responded in the dying stages when Teboho Mokoena converted a well-struck penalty seven minutes from full time to earn South Africa a share of the spoils.
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As it stands, Bafana Bafana have officially broken boundaries by reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in South African history. The national team secured their spot through a tense 1-0 win against South Korea, thanks to a strike by Thapelo Maseko. They are now scheduled to face co-hosts Canada on June 28 in a high-stakes knockout match in Los Angeles.
See the Facebook post below:
Mzansi reacts to the rare sighting
South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of pride, humour and spiritual reverence:
Michael Mashudu said:
"Bafana Bafana knew that Bishop was watching. 👀 That's why their temperature was high."
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@Lombeni Masango noted:
"He doesn't make noise."
@Joe Mphogo added:
"That is why Trump signed the peace deal."
@Kgomotso Moema shared:
"Taelo e one, e strong for Bafana Bafana to win the next game. 🤜"
@Nkomi Johannah Moseamedi wrote:
"Whether or not the Bishop's alleged presence had anything to do with Bafana's late equaliser, one thing is clear: his reported attendance at the stadium gave South Africans something to talk about well beyond the final whistle."
Peter Malebana added:
"This is why we didn't lose."
Vuyo Phandle posted:
"I saw his wife when she appeared with Patrice’s wife. In another video, I saw Eddie and Patrice’s son Tlhopie. The whole family is out there."
More Briefly News updates on Bafana Bafana
- South Africans flooded the streets in pure celebration after Bafana Bafana’s epic 1-0 victory over South Korea.
- Mzansi is showing love to Relebohile Mofokeng after his stunning World Cup performance against South Korea.
- Hugo Broos clapped back at the doubters after masterminding Bafana Bafana’s historic victory in the FIFA World Cup tournament.
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Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Human Interest Head of Desk) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of the Human Interest desk at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 14 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za