Steven Pienaar has joined the celebrations after Bafana Bafana achieved a historic World Cup milestone

The former national team captain had a clear message for those who doubted Hugo Broos and his players

South Africa’s victory over South Korea sparked an emotional reaction from fans and football figures across Mzansi

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Bafana Bafana legend and former Everton player Steven Pienaar fired back at critics after South Africa progressed to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar fired at the critics of South Africa after the team's triumph on Thursday. Image: Miachel Steele

Source: Getty Images

After South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match, many fans and pundits criticised the team's performance. Some questioned head coach Hugo Broos’ defensive approach, arguing that the tactics offered little going forward.

Sports personalities, including SABC Sport presenter Andile Ncube, were among the vocal voices who criticised Bafana Bafana’s display. However, others continued to believe in the team and refused to write them off, with Robert Marawa among those keeping faith in the squad.

Their belief was rewarded as thousands of South Africans sacrificed sleep and braved the cold to watch the crucial match live at 3 am South African time.

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Thapelo Maseko's goal sends Bafana Bafana into World Cup knockouts

On-loan Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal as Bafana Bafana defeated South Korea 1-0 at Estadio Monterrey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The crucial victory saw the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations champions finish second in Group A with four points from three matches, securing their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in history.

South Africa’s reward is a high-profile Round of 32 clash against tournament co-hosts Canada, who also advanced as runners-up in their group after collecting four points from three matches.

Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and the Republic of Korea. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar fires at critics

Pienaar, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan and later captained the national team before retiring from international football in 2012, shared a strong message aimed at critics on X.

@therealstevenpi wrote:

“Where are all the haters now? Bafana Bafana is going through. God is Great. Well done, Coach Broos and the players.”

Many South Africans echoed Pienaar’s sentiments, although some disagreed with his comments.

@OriginalKhutso5:

“They are hating from the outside; they can’t even get in. They must keep their support; we don’t need it.”

@Saberah:

“People were right to be critical. The first game was bad, they didn’t even try to find the net, and the defence was porous.”

@LumkaAsande:

“Remember what John Obi Mikel said about South Africa. He wrote us off so quickly, but our God redeemed us.”

@DomMonamaSA:

“Definitely, Captain Schillo. Now four games to win this thing.”

See the post on X below.

Ronwen Williams says Hugo Broos deserves a statue

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had glowing praise for head coach Hugo Broos after South Africa's historic triumph over South Korea on Thursday.

Williams explained that Broos consistently protected the squad from mounting pressure, taking on criticism himself so the players could concentrate on delivering results on the field.

Source: Briefly News