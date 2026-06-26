Not everything favours Canada ahead of Sunday's knockout showdown, despite the co-hosts entering the match as favourites

South Africa have quietly ticked several boxes that often separate World Cup giant-killers from early exits

One more disciplined performance could rewrite Bafana Bafana history and keep an unforgettable World Cup dream alive

Why Bafana Bafana can defeat Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Image: BafanaBafana

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South Africa are preparing for the biggest match in their football history with a genuine belief that they can defeat Canada and march into the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16. The two sides meet in a Round of 32 clash at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, 28 June 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 South African time.

Bafana Bafana arrive in California riding a wave of confidence. Their famous 1-0 victory over South Korea secured South Africa's first-ever progression beyond the World Cup group stage.

FIFA reports that Canada's 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final group match denied the tournament co-hosts the opportunity to play their Round of 32 fixture on home soil in Vancouver. Instead, the match will be played in Los Angeles.

South Africa believe the neutral venue gives them every chance of producing another World Cup upset.

A defence that refuses to break

The heart of South Africa's resurgence lies in their defensive organisation. Against South Korea, a team ranked 26 places above them at the time, Bafana Bafana were virtually impenetrable.

The central defensive pairing of Ime Okon, aged 22, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, aged 20, delivered performances that belied their youth. Khuliso Mudau was outstanding at right-back, consistently shutting down crosses and dangerous runs.

Captain Ronwen Williams marshalled his defence with authority. Even the introduction of Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min failed to unlock the South African rearguard.

The disciplined display provided further evidence that Broos has built a side capable of frustrating technically gifted opponents before striking quickly on the counter-attack.

Speaking after South Africa's victory over South Korea, Broos defended the tactical approach that has guided Bafana Bafana into the knockout stages. According to FIFA, the Belgian coach insisted there was no need to abandon a formula that had delivered historic results.

"I'm very proud of the performance of my team, and I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths of the last weeks that thought that we had to change something.

"We just did what we did. We just did what I wanted to do and this is the result."

Midfield control and returning steel

South Africa received another major boost with the expected return of midfield general Teboho Mokoena after serving his one-match suspension. His absence against South Korea forced Broos into a reshuffle.

However, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas and Thalente Mbatha responded superbly by disrupting South Korea's creative midfielders and winning crucial second balls.

With Mokoena back, Bafana regain one of their most influential players ahead of a battle against Canada's Stephen Eustáquio and Nathan Saliba. His return restores the balance between defensive steel and composure in possession that has become one of South Africa's greatest strengths during the tournament.

Pace that terrifies opponents

If Canada's greatest strength is its attacking quality, South Africa's biggest weapon is the speed with which they transition from defence to attack.

Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko repeatedly exposed South Korea with their pace, movement and direct running. Every turnover immediately became an attacking opportunity, while Maseko's winning goal capped a performance in which he could easily have scored more than once.

Speaking to ESPN, defender Aubrey Modiba said Bafana Bafana respected Canada but believed they were capable of causing another upset if they maintained the standards shown throughout the tournament.

"They've been doing great and we're not taking anything for granted.

"We will put up a fight like we always do, and hopefully we can match them on the day. Anything can happen."

South Africa have a very good chance of upsetting Canada. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Why Canada are vulnerable despite being favourites

Canada remain favourites thanks to their higher FIFA ranking and attacking threats such as Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. However, the co-hosts lost one of their biggest advantages when their defeat to Switzerland forced them to leave Canada. They will play their first-ever World Cup knockout match in Los Angeles instead of Vancouver.

FIFA records show the two nations have met only once before. South Africa defeated Canada 2-0 in an international friendly in Durban on 20 November 2007, with Teko Modise scoring both goals. While Sunday's fixture will be their first competitive meeting, that result provides another source of confidence for Bafana Bafana.

According to FIFA, Broos believes his players remain motivated by the opportunity to create even more history.

"I just know that the players will be ready again and try to achieve the third round. It should be even more historic.

"Those players are chasing those things. Those players want to prove to everyone and show that they are a good team."

The odds may still favour Canada, but Bafana Bafana have already developed a habit of proving doubters wrong. A disciplined defence, a strengthened midfield, devastating pace on the counter-attack and growing belief have transformed South Africa from outsiders into genuine contenders.

If Broos' side reproduce the performance that eliminated South Korea, another unforgettable chapter in the nation's football history could be written in Los Angeles.

Following victory against South Korea, Bafana Bafana can make it to the Round of 16 with a win against Canada. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

South Korea coach explains what went wrong

Briefly News also reported that South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo believes the extreme heat affected his team's rhythm during Bafana Bafana's 1-0 World Cup victory.

Hong's comments came after South Africa produced a disciplined defensive display to secure a historic place in the World Cup knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News