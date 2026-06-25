Ronwen Williams made a remarkable piece of personal history as Bafana Bafana's World Cup dream continued with a famous victory over South Korea

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper reserved his biggest praise for Hugo Broos, making a bold statement about the coach's legacy in South African football

Broos responded to South Africa's breakthrough achievement with a heartfelt reflection on his bond with the players and his future in the game

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had glowing praise for head coach Hugo Broos after South Africa's historic triumph over South Korea on Thursday.

Ronwen Williams and Hugo Broos, Head Coach of South Africa, applaud fans after the 1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

For the first time in the nation's football history, South Africa progressed to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup and is set to face Canada on Sunday. After achieving the personal milestone of becoming the first captain to lead Bafana Bafana to such a feat, Williams spoke highly of the Belgian coach.

Williams was full of praise for the former AFCON-winning mentor.

"We love the coach. What he has done for this team and for this country, I don't even know how to put it into words," Williams said, as quoted by FARPost.

"He deserves a statue. He deserves the highest recognition one can give for the belief that he has shown in this team from day one.

"I mean, sometimes, even we didn't have that belief. We didn't believe we could go out there, win games, and achieve things."

Ronwen Williams praises Hugo Broos' leadership

Williams explained that Broos consistently protected the squad from mounting pressure, taking on criticism himself so the players could concentrate on delivering results on the field.

The Bafana Bafana skipper said the Belgian mentor never stopped believing in his team, even during difficult moments when they faced intense scrutiny and doubt from the public. According to Williams, Broos remained a constant source of encouragement, reassuring the players that they were capable of achieving success despite the negativity surrounding them.

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The 36-year-old managed to keep a clean sheet and ensured South Africa protected their slender lead as the Koreans attempted to find a way back into the game.

After a demoralising start to the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, Williams led from the front in the post-match interviews with an honest admission that the team had been punished for costly mistakes. In that difficult encounter, veteran midfielder Themba Zwane and Yaya Sithole were both sent off.

On Thursday, Sithole received plaudits after capping a solid performance in the defensive midfield role.

Hugo Broos reflects on Bafana Bafana's World Cup achievement

Broos said reaching the World Cup knockout stages was particularly meaningful at this stage of his coaching career.

The veteran tactician admitted the achievement could rank among the final highlights of a long and successful journey in football, describing it as the kind of ending many coaches dream of.

The Belgian also reiterated his unwavering faith in his squad despite the criticism directed at both the team and his methods in recent weeks. He emphasised the special bond he shares with his players, suggesting their relationship goes beyond the traditional coach-player dynamic and has been a key factor behind South Africa's success.

"I think I'm a friend of theirs. So the relationship between the players and me, this is very good."

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos fired back at critics after South Africa booked a place in the round of 32. Image: Miachel Regan

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News