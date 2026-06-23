Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos delivered a frank response when he was being asked about the allegations of 'white genocide' in South Africa ahead of their game against South Korea on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

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South Africa still have a chance to qualify for the next round at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, but they need to win their last group game to achieve that.

Broos would be without Themba Zwane, whose suspension was extended by FIFA, and Teboho Mokoena, who received back-to-back yellow cards against Mexico and the Czech Republic.

Broos refuses to be drawn into 'white genocide' claims

Speaking alongside Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams during a FIFA World Cup press conference, Hugo Broos fielded questions from journalists about the national team's performances and his influence on their style of play.

However, the discussion briefly shifted away from football when a reporter asked the Belgian coach for his opinion on allegations that South Africa is promoting a so-called "white genocide."

The controversial claim was previously made by US President Donald Trump and has been strongly rejected by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who described it as misinformation. The issue has surfaced amid diplomatic tensions involving South Africa and the United States.

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In footage shared on social media, the journalist suggested that, much like the Springboks, Bafana Bafana had helped unite South Africans through their recent performances on the international stage.

The reporter then asked Broos whether South Africa was as divided as Trump had suggested.

The Bafana coach quickly shut down the topic, responding: "I will answer that question, not Ronwen. We are not going to answer that question."

Broos was not the only member of the squad prevented from commenting on the matter. During a separate media session, defender Bradley Cross was also stopped from sharing his views on Trump and the "white genocide" narrative.

Before Cross could respond, a SAFA official intervened, saying: "Let's focus on football and stay away from politics."

Fans react to Broos' comment

Broos's comment during the match conference drew different opinions from football fans and other South Africans on social media.

Here is what fans are saying on social media:

André Kriel said:

"Let this guy go sleep on a farm far from everything alone. Let's see what he says after 2 weeks."

Richard Mkhize shared:

"South Africans of all races know very well that there is no white genocide in South Africa."

Mokanna Mogoane wrote:

"He was right not to answer. The question is irrelevant."

Philli Sithole commented:

"That question he asked the wrong person; unfortunately, he was unable to answer it."

Pule Metsi reacted:

"Ramaphosa went there to answer all the questions about the allegations of white genocides, so why are they bringing it to sports."

Andries Pretorius added:

"They pick the people very carefully when they ask these types of questions; they know that the answer will cause some uproar. It's a loaded question. Rassie will be the next one that will receive the question."

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News