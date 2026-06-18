Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expressed pride in his players after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Czechia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

South Africa found themselves behind early after conceding in the sixth minute, but they responded strongly and were rewarded when Teboho Mokoena converted a late penalty to rescue a point. The result leaves Bafana's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds firmly intact.

Speaking after the match, Broos praised his team's character and response following their previous outing against Mexico.

"I am extremely proud of the players," Broos said, according to SABC Sport.

"The way they reacted after the Mexico match showed the true identity of this team. We played with intensity, created opportunities and showed the kind of football we are capable of producing.

"Unfortunately, we switched off for a moment at the start. We knew they had a player capable of launching long throws, but we were caught off guard and paid the price. That was disappointing.

"Despite that setback, I can only congratulate the team for the performance they delivered."

Broos Questions Czechia's Approach

The Belgian tactician also suggested that South Africa were the more impressive footballing side on the night, claiming Czechia relied heavily on their physical strengths.

"In my opinion, the fans saw which team tried to play football," he continued.

"Czechia are a very physical side with plenty of height. Their game plan was often to send the ball forward and hope one of their tall players could win it and create something from there.

"We dealt with that challenge well. In fact, we looked the more likely team to score again and win the game.

"That's why it's frustrating to come away with only a draw."

Full Focus on Korea Republic

Broos remains optimistic ahead of South Africa's decisive final group-stage encounter against Korea Republic, a match Bafana must win to advance.

"The positive thing is that our fate remains in our own hands," he said.

"We don't need to rely on other results. We simply have to beat South Korea, although we know it will be a very tough match.

"However, if we show the same determination, quality and mentality that we displayed today, then I believe we have a real chance."

Source: Briefly News