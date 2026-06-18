• Hugo Broos refused to engage with a question about claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa during a World Cup press conference

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• The Bafana Bafana coach's brief response quickly went viral and sparked a fierce debate online

• Supporters remain split, with some praising Broos for staying focused on football while others believe he should have addressed the issue directly

Hugo Broos’ blunt response to reporter’s question on white genocide divides Mzansi. Image: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has divided opinion among South African football fans after his response to a question about claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa went viral ahead of South Africa's crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Czechia.

The exchange took place during a pre-match press conference in the United States on Thursday, 18 June 2026. A journalist asked Broos and members of the South African delegation whether South Africa was as divided as some international figures had suggested.

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The question referenced claims that have featured prominently in recent political discussions. Rather than engage with the topic, the veteran Belgian coach quickly shut the question down.

"I will answer on that question. We will not answer that question. Thank you," Broos said.

The clip was later shared on X by @Benzo_Ndlovu, where it quickly attracted thousands of views and generated a flood of reactions from South Africans.

Hugo Broos avoids political debate before crucial Czechia match

The question came as Bafana Bafana prepared for one of the most important matches of their World Cup campaign.

South Africa enter the clash against Czechia under pressure after losing their opening Group A match against Mexico. With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, many supporters expected the press conference to focus on football matters rather than politics.

Broos appeared determined to keep the focus on the team's preparations and avoid being drawn into a political discussion days before a must-win encounter.

His response lasted only a few seconds, but it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the media briefing.

Mzansi divided over Hugo Broos' response

The coach's answer generated sharply contrasting reactions online. Many supporters backed the veteran Belgian coach for refusing to be drawn into a political debate ahead of one of Bafana Bafana's biggest matches of the tournament. However, many others felt he should have taken the opportunity to address misrepresentations.

@simphiwe_n54295 wrote:

"Very good answer."

@mshengulala was equally supportive, commenting:

"Perfect answer."

@Zeek04587075 summed up the moment with a short but positive reaction, writing:

"Classic Hugo."

@seketo05 also approved of the coach's response, posting:

"I like the response."

Not everyone agreed with the coach's handling of the situation.

@usbuyiselo wrote:

"I did not like this answer, he could have said the truth and shut it down but ke sizothini."

@siyasibiya_ felt Broos could have gone further, commenting:

"Clever answer but he could have said there's no genocide."

@LulamaNtshele07 questioned the coach's approach, writing:

"Why is he not protecting us he's working for us, he should be loyal to his bosses."

Another user, @OChigumba, suggested the refusal itself carried meaning, posting:

"Not answering is an answer. This fool."

The contrasting reactions quickly turned the coach's brief answer into one of the most discussed moments ahead of South Africa's clash with Czechia.

Fans question political discussion at football briefing

Several supporters focused less on Broos' answer and more on the question itself.

@IAmExcellent_ criticised the discussion, writing:

"The Sports Journalists attending the Press Conferences are flippantly boring what kind of questions are they asking to the Captain and the Coach, It should be about the team's readiness not about what Donald Trump thinks about South Africa."

A similar view was expressed by @MogolwaneMaatla, who posted:

"Is he asking about politics when we are there to play football, how stupid is the USA journalist.

"What answer did he expect from the coach and the players. You don't involve football with politics."

@mantshivh894 also questioned the topic, writing:

"They involving him on political questions."

The reactions highlighted how Broos' response had shifted attention from football preparations to a wider discussion about whether such questions belonged in a World Cup press conference.

Hugo Broos has sparked debate after refusing to answer a question about Trump's 'white genocide' claims against South Africa. Image: Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Hugo Broos Tells Critics To 'Shut Up' Before World Cup Test

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos had responded strongly to criticism surrounding Bafana Bafana following their opening World Cup defeat to Mexico.

The veteran coach insisted he would continue doing things his way and dismissed outside criticism as "social media trash".

Source: Briefly News