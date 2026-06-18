Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has publicly challenged a controversial FIFA decision that threatens to weaken South Africa's World Cup campaign

The veteran coach believes there is inconsistency in how major incidents are being judged at the tournament and wants the punishment reviewed

His comments have triggered a heated debate among supporters, with many questioning whether the same standards are being applied to every team

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Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign is teetering from one setback to another, with the latest blow being the three-match suspension handed to veteran midfielder Themba Zwane.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos slammed the decision to ban Themba Zwane

Source: Getty Images

The sanction comes after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee reviewed the red card incident involving Zwane during South Africa's opening Group A defeat to Mexico and upgraded the punishment.

The Mexico match not only ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat for South Africa but also saw midfielder Sphephelo Sithole sent off. The incidents have compounded an awful start to the tournament for Hugo Broos' side.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's crucial Group A clash against Czechia, Broos criticised the decision to ban Zwane and confirmed that South Africa intends to appeal.

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"I think the red card is too severe. I saw the situation again where Themba got the red card. I don't think it was a red card," Broos said.

"When I see what happened yesterday with Messi, then I don't agree."

Broos compares Themba Zwane's incident to Lionel Messi's challenge

Slow-motion replays appeared to show Lionel Messi catching Algeria captain Aissa Mandi on the calf with his studs during Argentina's victory, but the challenge was not penalised. Messi remained on the pitch and later scored a hat-trick.

In contrast, Zwane was shown a red card after VAR reviewed his tackle, prompting Broos to question the consistency of officiating.

Broos said he was not suggesting Messi should have been sent off, arguing that football benefits from having players of his quality on the field. However, he questioned why Messi escaped punishment for a similar incident while Zwane received a three-match suspension, asking what the real difference was between the two situations.

Watch the clip below.

Fans react to Themba Zwane's FIFA ban

Broos' comments sparked further debate among football fans on social media, with supporters divided over both the suspension and the comparison with Messi.

@butanadithato:

"Zwane got a red card, but other career-threatening tackles were not punished."

@djstago:

"Is he comparing Zwane with Messi? 🤔😱😂"

@Mthoko_Maj:

"Let's ensure we have the ball by selecting the right players who want the ball and can easily find spaces and passes. It's a winnable game."

@Nndwamatom54808:

"It was a harsh decision indeed. Themba tried to move away from the Mexican player, but he kept blocking him. A red card shows a lack of understanding by the FIFA committee."

@IamShadyMxo:

"The rules are not applied the same here. Worse, there was nothing that warranted the sanction being increased. The leg-breaker by Messi was ignored, and the choke slam by Araujo on Wisse wasn't entertained, but they searched and searched for a reason on VAR to give Zwane a red card?"

@lethofb:

"The decision on Themba is harsh. Certain decisions are being made against smaller teams that are not being made against the big teams."

Hugo Broos Slams Themba Zwane Ban as South Africa Plans FIFA Appeal

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News