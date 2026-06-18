Hugo Broos has come out to explain why he was not entirely honest after Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in 2026 World Cup opener

The Bafana Bafana head coach also opened up on what to expect from his team in their next group game against the Czech Republic

The Belgian mentor ended with comparing Themba Zwane's suspension with Lionel Messi's unpunished incident in Argentina's win over Algeria

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has opened up on why he was not completely honest during his post-match conference after South Africa's defeat against Mexico.

The Belgian tactician also criticised FIFA further after the football governing body extended Themba Zwane's red card suspension. The Belgian tactician questioned the decision as they appear more lenient in a separate incident involving Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

The Mamelodi Sundowns captain was sent off during South Africa's 2-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening fixture in the competition on Thursday, June 11, 2026. He was not the only Bafana Bafana player that was red carded in the game as Yaya Sithole was also sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the second half.

FIFA upgraded Zwane's suspension to a three-game ban due to the nature of the incident, which means the South African midfielder will miss the remainder of the group phase as well as the Round of 32, leaving him available only if Bafana Bafana progresses beyond that stage.

Broos on why he lied

Broos admitted that he was not completely honest during his post-match interview after Bafana Bafana lost to Mexico, and he claimed he lied because he was not going to throw his players under the bus after their poor performance.

The Belgian mentor claimed he shielded his players from being criticised by the public, and he was ready to absorbed the blame. He confirmed that they already know what went wrong against the host nation and would try to improve on it against Czech Republic.

“The mistakes we made in the first game, some people said the coach is too soft on his players but I don’t blame players in front of the camera, sometimes you have to lie a bit as a coach, and that’s what I did," Broos on why he lied.

“We know what went wrong against Mexico and we will try to improve that tomorrow, we can improve, especially with the ball — and then we can win the game.”

Broos explains why FIFA were wrong with Messi

While acknowledging Messi’s importance to the game, Broos argued that disciplinary decisions by FIFA should be applied consistently regardless of a player’s profile.

The former Cameroon national team coach claimed that he doesn't even want to see Messi being sent off against Algeria as the former Paris Saint-Germain forward deserves to be on the pitch, but the rule of the game must be upheld regardless.

The Bafana Bafana head coach admitted that he was not happy with FIFA for upgrading Zwane's match ban to three as he's an important player to his team.

Williams sends a message to South Africans

Briefly News earlier reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen William has made a huge promise ahead of South Africa's next World Cup group game against the Czech Republic.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper also reflected on Bafana Bafana's defeat against Mexico in their opening fixture in the competition.

Source: Briefly News