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Nandi Madida mourns footballer Jayden Adams and rugby player Luqobo Makwedini's tragic deaths

South Africans express heartbreak and tributes for the young sports figures lost too soon

Investigations underway into the causes of Adams' and Makwedini's untimely passings

Nandi Madida mourned Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini. Image: ASBHOfficiel/Instagram, nandimadida/Instagram, Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Media personality Nandi Madida has joined South Africans in mourning the deaths of footballer Jayden Adams and rugby player Luqobo Makwedini. The passing of the two young sports personalities in separate incidents left South Africa heartbroken.

On Saturday, 11 July 2026, X (Twitter) user @Fisto_02 mourned the deaths of the two young sports personalities. The netizen shared photos of the two individuals alongside a poignant caption. The post was captioned:

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“What a sad day for the sports fraternity in South Africa💔🕊️20 and 25 so young😞”

See the post below:

Nandi Madida reacts to Jayden Adams' death

As South Africans weighed in on the post paying tribute to Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini, Nandi Madida joined the chat. The Gangster Love hitmaker was speechless and shared several emojis to convey her emotions.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini's deaths

In the comments, social media users shared words of comfort and tribute messages.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sandy1448085 said:

“I love how the World Cup did not forget Jayden, a moment of silence 💔 It's so sad when we lose a promising young man this way💔”

@Abigail33696496 remarked:

“It's a big loss to South African sports and the Nation. Such a young, promising life with potential. God bless their souls.”

@ThobelaniMpanz5 shared:

“Many men appear happy, wear a smile every day, and seem to have everything under control. Yet behind those smiles, many are silently carrying heavy burdens that no one else can see. A person’s life may look like it’s on the right path, while they are slowly struggling inside.”

@she_plugs commented:

“Rest in peace Jayden Adams 🕊️ Far too young. Thoughts with his family, teammates and all of South African football.”

Mzansi reacted after Nandi Madida mourned Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini's passing. Image: nandimadida

Source: Instagram

What is Jayden Adams' cause of death?

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams was found dead at a home in Cape Town at the age of 25. Police in the city have since opened an inquest, though the cause of his death is still to be confirmed.

He'd also been carrying personal heartache in his final days, having lost his grandmother only a day before he took to the field against Czechia at the World Cup.

What is Luqobo Makwedini's cause of death?

Briefly News reported that Luqobo Makwedini, known fondly as "Bibo", collapsed at the Stade de la Gayonne during a training session, suffering what's believed to have been a sudden cardiac arrest.

He was rushed to hospital but died a few hours afterwards.

Source: Briefly News