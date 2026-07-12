Khosi Twala sparked romance speculation after sharing vacation photos from Greece featuring a mystery man

An X user suggested that South African female celebrities avoid showing their white partners, and the post quickly gained attention online

Social media users were divided, with some arguing that hiding a partner's face is about privacy rather than race

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Khosi Twala and her alleged man enjoyed a vacation in Greece. Image: Khosi Twala

Source: Facebook

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala sent the rumour mill into overdrive when she shared a glimpse of her alleged boyfriend. The reality TV star had shared several photos from her vacation.

Khosi, who has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight, gave fans a glimpse into her getaway on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a carousel of photos taken aboard a boat in Greece. The photos were captioned:

“Out of office. Into the Aegean ✈️🇬🇷☀️”

See the photos below:

Khosi Twala posts her alleged white boyfriend

One image in particular caught the attention of social media users. In the photo, the Big Brother Titans winner is seen embracing a man whose identity remains unknown. She concealed his face with a Greek flag emoji, fuelling speculation about their relationship.

The photo quickly made its way to X (Twitter) after user @MsHlayisani24 reshared it alongside a comment about what they viewed as a growing trend among South African female celebrities. The post was captioned:

“They don't want to show us their white boyfriends and husbands! 😍 😔 😟”

See the photo below:

SA reacts after Khosi Twala soft-launches her boyfriend

The post sparked widespread discussion, with some users assuming the hidden man was Khosi's boyfriend, while others argued that covering a partner's face has more to do with privacy than race. Several social media users also suggested why celebrities often keep their relationships private.

Here are some of the comments:

@LiraSes claimed:

“I wouldn't even want to show anyone my black boyfriend🫣🫣🫣”

@pietmashika argued:

“Akere, you ladies steal them so they are protecting their assets.”

@Mqammy_Enhle11 remarked:

“Bathong, the insecurities are galore 😂”

@AndyPhylany predicted:

“We'll know them after heartbreak.”

@mmase_ argued:

“Because weird women end up stalking the guys, and next thing he wakes up to 100+ follow requests.”

@BaneoTax questioned:

“What is up with that? Funny thing is no one is forcing them to post, so why do it? It's the need to show people they're dating white.”

Mzansi reacted after a photo of Khosi Twala and her alleged boyfriend in Greece sparked questions. Image: khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala shares steamy kiss with mystery man

This isn't the first time Khosi Twala has shared photos of herself with her alleged man.

Briefly News previously reported that Khosi Twala posted a photo of herself sharing a kiss with her mystery man during her Dubai getaway.

The online community gushed over the lover girl's photo, curious to know the identity of her new man.

Source: Briefly News