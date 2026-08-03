South African author Jackie Phamotse sparked a heated conversation after raising concerns about reported staff deaths at Unisa

Unverified reports allegedly linking the deaths to burnout and a toxic work environment began circulating, drawing widespread public reaction

Unisa issued an official media statement condemning what it called deliberate misinformation and propaganda surrounding the matter

Jackie Phamotse has spoken about the deaths of Unisa Staff deaths. Image: jackiephamotse/X, UNISA website

Source: Instagram

South African author Jackie Phamotse set social media alight after raising concerns about reported deaths among Unisa staff members, prompting the university to issue a strongly worded response.

Phamotse, known for her outspoken commentary on social issues, posted about the matter on 2 August 2026, igniting a wave of public debate around working conditions at the University of South Africa. Her post drew significant attention, with many South Africans sharing their own frustrations about workplace pressures in higher education.

Unisa's official response

The University of South Africa issued a media statement on 3 August 2026, distancing itself from what it described as "deliberate and coordinated misinformation." The institution expressed sadness that the deaths of staff members were allegedly being weaponised for what it termed "unsavoury agendas" and "propaganda and gamesmanship."

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Unisa reaffirmed its commitment to staff well-being and dignity, pointing to existing support structures including its Employee Wellness Programme, human resources support channels, and formal grievance mechanisms. The university also warned that it would report any wrongdoing to the relevant authorities.

Check a screenshot of the statement below:

Mzansi weighs in

The public was largely unsympathetic towards the university's framing of events, with many commenters directing their frustration at leadership and systemic issues.

@sirboring_26 said: "The consequences of cost saving are overworking your staff and creating a toxic environment, claiming you are increasing production"

@sandile_ma89247 wrote: "Under 'perpetually shocked out of my socks' administration, everyone can feign ignorance at everything & never take responsibility for anything. I expect nothing less from people in charge of higher education, too, maybe they'll use the thuma mina original 'commission' next..."

Jackie Phamotse spoke about the alarming UNISA deaths. Image: jackiephamotse

Source: Instagram

@Jahappinesslove added: "This is crazy. But expected. We're in an unemployment crisis, but no one wants to hire. They need to hire tutors and other academics to assist with tutoring. You don't need to have a PhD to do either of those things."

Jackie reacts to Pearl defending Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jackie Phamotse called out Pearl Thusi after the actress supported Chidimma Adetshina's South African citizenship claim in a resurfaced video

Chidimma appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026 to fight her deportation following her arrest in June 2026

Source: Briefly News