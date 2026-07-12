A South African family took their elderly grandmother to Cape Town International Airport to fulfil her last wish of watching aeroplanes

The grandmother sat at a viewing lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the tarmac and was treated to a slice of chocolate cake

The tender video moved South Africans, with many wishing the grandmother could have had the chance to fly

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A young woman and her gogo. Images: @milani.mrasi

Source: TikTok

A South African family melted hearts across Mzansi after sharing a video of a special outing for their grandmother. TikToker @milani.mrasi posted the clip on 17 June 2026 with the caption:

"We took my grandmother to the airport just to see the planes. She says it's her last wish 🥹❤️"

The video shows the family at Cape Town International Airport, where a South African Airways aircraft is visible on the tarmac. The grandmother, dressed in a red headwrap and purple fleece jacket, is seated at a table in a café-style viewing lounge with wide windows looking out over the runway.

To make the day feel like a real celebration, the family ordered her a slice of layered chocolate cake.

The mood throughout is quietly emotional. There is no grand gesture, just a family choosing to honour a simple wish from the woman they love.

Gogo's last wish touches Mzansi

The video resonated deeply with South Africans, many of whom felt a bittersweet sadness watching the grandmother observe the planes from behind glass. Several viewers wished she could have gone up in one herself, while others were simply glad she got to experience the moment with her family around her.

Watch the heartwarming visit to the airport here:

Mzansi touched by the emotional video

South Africans flooded the comments section on the TikTok page with warmth and suggestions:

@Luuyanda.uthando said:

"'Last wish'? 💔 I wish grannies could live forever. They deserve the world 🥺"

@LiyaLong🫧 offered:

"Let me know if you would like a flight for mommy."

@Nicky shared:

"My great grandmother wants to go to the beach, she is 96 years old, I just wish I had money for transport to take her and have a nice lunch and come back home, that's her last wish... ❤️"

@Nokulunga Maloka🇿🇦 said:

"Oh, I'm sure she had a time 🥺"

More gogo moments in the news

Briefly News recently reported on a young man who surprised an elderly woman with a full trolley of groceries at Checkers Hyper.

recently reported on a young man who surprised an elderly woman with a full trolley of groceries at Checkers Hyper. An ANC campaign video showing a gogo receiving a single item sparked outrage instead of gratitude.

An elderly Johannesburg woman's arrest over an immigration matter left many questioning whether the response was too harsh.

Source: Briefly News