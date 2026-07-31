Black Coffee shared a 'July'26' post on X, sending Mzansi into a frenzy over what the DJ had been up to

The world-renowned DJ was spotted at Kanye West's show with his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez and son Esona by his side

Fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis and big-up messages for the Afro-house legend

Black Coffee rubbed shoulders with Kanye West, alongside Victoria, and Esona. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

South Africa's most globally celebrated DJ, Black Coffee, had the internet buzzing after posting a July'26 recap on X on 31 July 2026. His photos let the moment speak for itself — and, oh, what a moment it was.

The DJ, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was at Kanye West's show YE Live At Madrid on Thursday, 30 June, and he brought the family along. His girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez and his son Esona were right there with him, making it a full family affair at one of the biggest spectacles in music.

Black Coffee takes family to Kanye's show

The Durban-born DJ is no stranger to brushing shoulders with global icons. Earlier this year, Victoria and Black Coffee were spotted alongside Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in Monaco. Adding Kanye West to that list only deepens the narrative of a man who has truly taken South African music to the world's highest stages.

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On Instagram, he included Drake in his collage. Fans will also recall that Black Coffee and Drake collaborated on a soulful house track back in 2017, a pairing that showed just how far his reach extends across genres and continents.

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's July'26 post

The post drew an outpouring of pride and excitement from followers. Here is what some had to say:

@GeneralplugUno: "Big brother 🔥🔥🔥"

@Daizamadavi: "Eyo Grootman, bring that Guy to Souta please 🙏"

@Nhlaka_Gambushe: "F3 🔥"

@imthapiex: "You, my star groetie. ❤️✊🏾"

@imthapiex: "Still can't believe Drake had a soulful house collaboration with black coffee back in 2017."

@RoyIAM: "The biggest.... Come one I get it🔥🔥🔥"

Victoria's screensaver

In a previous report from Briefly News, Victoria Gonzales' phone screensaver gave fans a glimpse into her romance with DJ Black Coffee

A video shared on X quickly went viral as Mzansi gushed over the sweet detail. Social media users flooded the comments section with heartwarming reactions to the couple.

Source: Briefly News