A Vietnamese woman based in the KZN Midlands shared a video of her pap boiling over on a gas stove, asking why no South African warned her

The bubbling, splattering pot of mielie meal became the centrepiece of a relatable cooking mishap that resonated widely online

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, telling her she had now officially earned her stripes as a local

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The woman tried her hand at making pap. Image: @lekkervietnam

Source: Instagram

A Vietnamese woman living in KZN found out the hard way that cooking pap is not as straightforward as it looks. Mzansi welcomed her to the club.

The creator, known on Instagram as @lekkervietnam, posted a video on 27 June 2026 showing a pot of mielie meal aggressively bubbling and spilling over on a stovetop, with thick white residue splattered up the sides of the pot. The caption she overlaid on the clip read:

"Why did no South African warn me about this???"

Pap's famous learning curve

For those who grew up with it, pap is second nature. A staple across South Africa, the starchy maize porridge requires consistent heat management, constant stirring, and a healthy respect for what happens when you leave it unattended. For first-timers, though, it has a reputation for catching people off guard.

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How to cook pap

A Woolworths Taste recipe notes that you must bring the water to a boil, add half the maize meal and cook without stirring. Stir well, remove any lumps, then gradually add the remaining maize meal. Cover and steam until cooked through, stir in the butter, adjust the consistency with a little water if needed, and serve hot with a stew or relish.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi welcomes her to the club

The video struck a chord because the struggle is genuinely universal, even among South Africans who have been making it their whole lives. They took to her page to welcome her:

@_suffo_ said:

"It's important to learn from experience, that's why we didn't tell you."

@_dimtze_ wrote:

"Now you have the mark. You are officially South African."

@nomondekhumalo commented:

"Looks perfect. What did you have it with?"

@kimmie.irwin added:

"That burn will be with you for a lifetime 😂"

@yvettekorff wrote:

"South Africa always has something that tries to kill you, even pap! 😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News