South African comedian Joshua McLachlan posted an Instagram reel celebrating what makes South Africa special

The video shows three builders breaking into dance moves on a construction site to a popular SA song

South Africans living abroad flooded the comments with nostalgia, saying the clip captured the joy and love that defines home

SA content creator Joshua McLachlan at a Checkers store. Images: @joshmlc/Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African comedian and content creator Joshua McLachlan posted an Instagram reel on 11 July 2026 that quickly struck a chord with viewers both at home and abroad. The video, captioned "No place like home," set out to answer a simple but loaded question: what makes South Africa so special?

The clip opens with McLachlan inside a Checkers grocery store, pushing a trolley and waving at the camera with the easy confidence of someone who knows exactly what he is doing.

Then the scene cuts entirely.

Three men appear to be working on a construction site, laying bricks for a new structure. Without warning, a well-known South African song kicks in, and the three builders abandon their work. They break into full-on dance moves right there on the site, moving with the kind of unbothered joy that needs no explanation. It is unscripted, unpolished and completely real.

The moment that resonated with Mzansi

The video hit differently for South Africans living overseas. Many said it brought back a wave of nostalgia and reminded them of what they left behind.

Commenters pointed out that the clip captured something hard to explain to outsiders but immediately recognisable to anyone who grew up in the country: the idea that South Africans find a reason to dance almost anywhere.

The reel also landed at a time when South Africa has been at the centre of some difficult conversations around immigration and national identity. For many viewers, the video felt like a quiet but firm pushback against those narratives.

Watch the reel that has South Africans feeling all the feels.

Mzansi loves Joshua's reel

Comments poured in from South Africans across the globe on the young man's Instagram page:

@nathankluthe wrote:

"That is me in China 🇨🇳 finishing all my work before my colleagues! That SA 🇿🇦 spirit kicks in 🙌🏼 with the right music."

@ob.awkeng.mlf said:

"True, no place like home 😂🇿🇦"

@li.ndiwe4406 added:

"We are known as happy people 😂😂🇿🇦❤️"

@lesego_vanessam shared:

"Oh man, I miss home 😢❤️🇿🇦"

@iammonzasebs said:

"Hate is a disease; get the help you need before it's too late. We love it here, and we have love at home 🇿🇦."

Construction workers dancing on site. Images: @joshmlc/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on Mzansi's viral moments

Source: Briefly News