A Cape Town content creator won over South Africans after dancing alongside marimba players in an Instagram video

Jenna shared the cheerful clip on 5 July 2026 while enjoying a family outing around Cape Town

Social media users praised the mother of four for embracing the moment with confidence and joy

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Jenna

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video shared by content creator Jenna delighted South Africans after she danced alongside local marimba players on 5 July 2026. The mother of four embraced the lively street performance, earning praise from viewers who loved her carefree energy.

She shared the light-hearted moment with the caption, ‘The call could wait. The vibe couldn’t.’ She chose music and laughter over distractions, leaving many South Africans smiling while watching her spontaneous dance.

Cape Town’s marimba players bring music everyday

Marimba performers have become a familiar sight around popular Cape Town attractions, including the V&A Waterfront. Their energetic performances regularly draw crowds of locals and visitors looking to enjoy live African music.

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Many groups welcome audience participation whenever people feel inspired to join the fun. Visitors often clap along, dance nearby, or even play a few notes after politely asking the musicians.

Jenna embraced that welcoming atmosphere instead of simply walking past the performance that afternoon. She danced freely beside the musicians while her family enjoyed the lively moment together.

Her joyful approach reminded many viewers why Cape Town’s street performers remain popular among residents and tourists alike. Their music regularly transforms ordinary walks into memorable experiences across the city.

A picture of Jenna near a pool. Image: Jenna

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video also struck a chord because many people admired Jenna’s confidence and positive energy.

Several social media users said they immediately wanted to follow her after watching the entertaining clip online. Others joked she looked completely comfortable living inside her own happy world throughout the performance.

Many people also praised her for being an inspiring mother who clearly enjoys making lasting memories. Others complimented her impressive dance moves while calling her an unforgettable vibe.

Watch the vibes here.

More vibes in Cape Town

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Source: Briefly News