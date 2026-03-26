Vernon White, a Mannenberg singer and songwriter, performed at the V&A Waterfront on last week as part of the official Buskers Programme

His IsiXhosa gospel performance on 20 March 2026 drew a multiracial crowd that sang along with genuine emotion, leaving thousands of online viewers with goosebumps

White confirmed his next performance is on Easter Sunday at 5pm at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre, and the public is welcome to attend for free

An IsiXhosa gospel song stopped a crowd of strangers right in their tracks in the Mother City.

Vernon White performs regularly at the V&A Waterfront in the Mother City. Images: Vernon White

Source: Facebook

On 20 March 2026, Mannenberg singer Vernon White performed at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The crowd that gathered around him was a full picture of South Africa. Different races, different backgrounds, different mother tongues, all pulled in by the same voice. Some knew every word and sang in perfect sync with White. Others had never heard the song before but stood there with joy visible on their faces.

White is a registered member of the V&A Waterfront Buskers Programme and performs there on most Saturdays. The performance drew so much attention that a Facebook clip posted on 20 March 2026 spread within hours.

A voice built for more than one culture

White is not a new face on the Cape Town music scene. He is described as a gifted singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Mannenberg. His music blends soulful melodies with rich Afrikaans and Xhosa musical traditions that are deeply rooted in his upbringing.

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His performances carry storytelling and lived experience in every note he sings. He has also released a single called Drill of Afreeka, which reflects the same voice his live shows deliver every week.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi loves the togetherness

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Wilson Mojaki Mpeke commented:

“Someone send this to Mr Trump. We are a better nation despite all the problems we have.”

Nathi Hlongwane said:

“This song asks a simple but powerful question: Will you ever see Heaven? In these last days we are living in, do you truly see yourself in Heaven? God bless you.”

Corrie Steyn commented:

“Nice to see South Africa getting along and having a good sing together. The politicians must hate it.”

Marilele Amilca Cabral Maluleke said:

“This country is something else, I tell you. Our leaders are trying by all means to divide us, but people's resilience is the backbone of this country.”

Kanyisa Kayo noted:

“Oh! This is the Mzansi we pray for every day. We could be like this without politics.”

Vernon White performing at the V&A Waterfront. Image: Vernon White

Source: Facebook

More touching Mzansi moments

A close friend of murdered Olorato Mongale posted an emotional tribute video showing the 30-year-old's vibrant personality and zest for life three weeks after her death.

A South African mother shared her emotional journey of raising quintuplets alone, opening up about the financial and personal struggles she faced.

A Johannesburg domestic worker known as "The Mop Driver" shared an emotional video where she comforted her friend with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Briefly News