Calvin Harris performs in South Africa for the first time

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Calvin Harris Wows Fans in Electrifying First South Africa Show at LIV Golf Festival Steyn City
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Calvin Harris Wows Fans in Electrifying First South Africa Show at LIV Golf Festival Steyn City

by  Tayananiswa Zvikaramba
3 min read
  • Calvin Harris had his debut performance in South Africa when he headlined the LIV Golf South Africa after-party on Saturday, 21 March 2026
  • In a video shared on his official Instagram account, Calvin Harris shared a video and photos of his first time in South Africa
  • Fans flooded the comments, praising the performance and asking him to return to South Africa

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Calvin Harris wows fans in first South Africa show
Calvin Harris performed in South Africa for the first time. Image: Anthony Devlin
Source: Getty Images

Scottish DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter Calvin Harris had the time of his life in South Africa.

The Summer hitmaker performed before 30,000 fans when he headlined the LIV Golf South Africa after-party on Saturday, 21 March 2026, during his first visit to South Africa.

According to a report by IOL, Harris delivered a high-energy set featuring his global hits like Sweet Nothing, I Need Your Love, and You Used to Hold Me, enhanced by a massive 45W full-colour laser system.

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Calvin Harris shares highlights from first SA visit

Taking to his official Instagram account, Calvin Harris shared a video of himself behind the decks. The post was captioned:

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“First time in South Africa!”

The clip captured a magical moment as fans sang along to How Deep Is Your Love which Calvin Harris co-produced with Disciples. The rain did little to dampen spirits as the crowd lit up the venue with their phone flashlights.

Watch the video by clicking here.

In another post, Harris shared photos of himself on stage and interacting with fans. The post was captioned:

“Scenes in Johannesburg 🇿🇦”

In one photo, he was presented with a portrait of himself, while in another, he posed with a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

See the post by clicking here.

SA reacts to Calvin Harris' first visit to South Africa

The comment section quickly filled with love from fans and local celebrities, including Thando Thabethe, who reacted with excitement. Many South Africans urged the international star to return, praising his unforgettable performance at LIV Golf South Africa.

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Here are some of the comments:

thando_thabethe gushed:

“Shuuu🔥”

pennylebyane declared:

“Welcome, and you will be back. We are that awesome, you will fall in love with us because we are love personified. A vibe🔥🔥🔥🤗”

deacs_epsbespokebathrooms said:

“Hope this is not the last time you will be in South Africa @calvinharris, we had such an amazing time, hopefully see you back in SA again soon!”

warrenslife_with_soul remarked:

“In South Africa, we bring gees, we live Ubuntu, and we love deeply. A nation that never ceases to amaze. I love my country❤️”

natasa.smith_ gushed:

“Hands down the best live performance I’ve ever been to - absolute magic and nostalgia 🙏🏽🤍”

shannonleeedwards18 requested:

"The absolute LEGEND Calvin Harris! What a set, what a night! Please come back to SA soon!"

nautical_taurus laughed:

"Getting SAPS to take that pic 😂🙌❤️🔥"
Calvin Harris performs in South Africa for the first time
Fans reacted to Calvin Harris' South African performance. Image: Jeff J Mitchel
Source: Getty Images

American actors share thoughts about South Africa

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that American stars Glen Powell, Topher Grace, and Jessica Henwick spoke about their experiences in South Africa during an interview.

Read also

"We're a special nation": Mzansi breaks the internet with the national anthem at LIV Golf SA

The stars, who are part of the cast of a film that was partly shot in South Africa, shared memorable moments from their time in South Africa while speaking with Nadia Romanos on 5FM on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba avatar

Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSThando Thabethe
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