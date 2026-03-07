American stars Glen Powell, Topher Grace, and Jessica Henwick spoke about their experiences in South Africa during an interview

The stars, who are part of the cast of a film that was partly shot in South Africa, shared memorable moments from their time in South Africa while speaking with Nadia Romanos on 5FM on Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Some viewers criticised one of the cast members for their description of a famous South African landmark

The cast of How to Make a Killing shared their thoughts about South Africa, sparking reactions.

How to Make a Killing was partly filmed in South Africa, and the star-studded cast enjoyed a few perks that come with filming a movie here.

It seems Cape Town left an impression on the How to Make a Killing cast, who gushed over its breathtaking views and local slang.

Hollywood actors reflect on their time in South Africa

On Thursday, 5 March 2026, Glen Powell, Topher Grace, and Jessica Henwick sat down with 5FM presenter Nadia Romanos. During the chat, the trio shared a few memorable moments from their time in South Africa.

When asked about his experience in South Africa, Glen Powell didn’t hesitate and said:

“South Africa is really gorgeous.”

One particular landmark that made an impression on him was Table Mountain.

Beyond the iconic mountain, the cast also remembered some of Cape Town’s other well-known sights. The case spoke about the Muizenberg Beach Huts.

“You guys are living the life down there,” Powell said.

Topher Grace recounted a safari ride in Kruger Park when he was young. He said Kruger was probably his favourite place on earth.

“Not for very long, but I went there a couple of times as a kid. We went to Kruger and had a pretty long safari there. And I, I mean, I think it might be my favourite place on earth. Like, I mean, that experience is incredible,” Grace said.

Jessica Henwick shared one of the slang words she picked up during her stay in South Africa.

“Lekker. When something's yummy, Lekker,” Jessica Henwick said.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react after American actors share thoughts on SA

TikTok users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some slammed Glen Powell for his description of Table Mountain, some praised his co-star.

Here are some of the comments:

@wanted2comment gushed:

“Shame, guys, Topher mentioned Kruger by name, and the way he said bru was spot on.”

@user7113533143404 criticised:

“Wow, you really pay attention to what you see. Have you been to Paris? What's that big, triangular stick structure in the middle? Made of metal, and I think you can like go to the top?”

@proudlysa7 slammed:

“Rock formation? Our Table Mountain is part of the 7 wonders of the world! Have some respect for the mountain!”

@deadly_shrub laughed:

“South Africa is Cape Town 😂 it's the only province people go to 😂😂”

@Setso🇿🇦 defended:

“Glen came to work. He doesn’t really remember anything, or maybe he is just not great with names.”

