An Afrikaner near Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, pleaded for prayer as a bomb hit parts of the city

The man shared a video of the incident and expressed how terrified he was as other Middle Eastern countries

Some South Africans slammed the South African government for allying with Iran, and others criticised Donald Trump

A South African pleaded for prayers as he witnessed a bomb strike. Image: Fadel Senna/ AFP via Getty Images

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES —A South African in the United Arab Emirates was terrified as bombs went off in the background. The man shared a video of the bombing of a building, which took place after the United States launched an attack on Iran on 28 February 2026.

X user Jonathan Erasmus Davies posted a video on his @DaviesErasmus X account on 2 March 2026. According to the caption, the explosion took place in Ras Al Khaimah, an hour from Dubai.

South African man records bomb strike

The short video begins with a missile hitting an unidentified building, resulting in an explosion. The South African in the video, who is one of many South Africans stranded in the Middle East, speaks in Afrikaans and says the bombs are falling around them. He then says that there is big trouble before ending the video with a prayer request.

“Pray for us; pray for me,” he says in the clip.

View the video on X here:

Netizens worried, others slam presidents

The comment section was full of people who were worried about the extent of his conflict, while others took political leaders to task.

Lebanon was also caught up in the crossfire as Israel launched an attack. Image: AFP via Getty Images

MunzenMeister said:

“Ras Al Khaimah is an hour from Dubai and nowhere near a US base. Iran is no longer just hitting military targets. They’re hitting everything in range.”

Geeta was concerned:

“Unreal scenes from Ras Al Khaimah right now. Explosions so close to Dubai, residential areas hit, and Iran’s retaliation wave. My heart goes out to people on the ground. Innocent families shouldn’t be living through this.”

Steffiville slammed the South African government.

“Our corrupt government supports this despicble Iranian regime for money and research.”

The Tradesman asked:

“So what is Donnie’s wise plan right now? To not talk about what is happening and play golf? He used to talk so much nonsense every day. Now what does he have to say about every vassal in the Gulf getting blown up by Iran?”

Papar observed:

“The Islamic Republic made a major miscalculation. They believed that attacking US bases in neighbouring countries would push those governments to pressure Trump to stop, but it backfired. Instead, it has united them against Iran.”

Iranians in South Africa support the US operation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Iranian Community in South Africa commended the United States’ military operation codenamed “Operation Lions Roar.” A representative of the community spoke to Briefly News and said that the Islamic regime did not represent the Iranian people.

Shervin Ghorbani said that Iran, which had strong relations with Israel, was stolen in 1979. He accused the government of using the county’s wealth to fund proxy groups and destabilise the region.

